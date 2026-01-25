Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell pays Courtesy Visit to Australian Ambassador



THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita

Arrindell recently paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Greg French,

Australian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Permanent Representative

to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

During the meeting, a number of issues were discussed such as food security, agriculture,

livestock, fisheries, sustainable building, solar energy, infrastructure resilience and public-

private partnerships.

Ambassador Dr. French spoke about his countries experience with hurricanes similar to Sint

Maarten which are referred to as ‘cyclones’ in that part of the world. Sustainable building

has been a priority for the Australian Government due to this natural threat.

Minister Plenipotentiary shared recent developments on Sint Maarten’s Resilience Agenda

and highlighted the island’s continued commitment to preparedness, as well as

strengthening regional and international collaboration.

Regarding solar energy, the ambassador explained that there is widespread usage of

rooftop solar panels on homes which is supported through private public partnerships. In

addition to being environmentally friendly, this policy is cost effective.

In connection with food security, the ambassador went in depth with respect to the

industry of sheep farming where solar energy is used creating a win-win situation:

electricity costs are reduced, leaving more money available to keep more sheep as well as

other cattle.

Fisheries, and overfishing were discussed and how Australia addressed this by designating

marine protected areas which led to the return of the fish.

Both parties will further explore and to maintain an open and constructive dialogue, and, to

continue working together to identify timely opportunities for future cooperation such as in

which way (possibly through partnerships with companies in Australia), rooftop solar panels

can be acquired for Sint Maarten’s homes in particular.

Hon. Minister Drs. Gracita Arrindell

Sint Maarten House

Prinsessegracht #7, The Hague

The Netherlands

Tel. 070 215 6067

Press Email: @sintmaartengov.org

The Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary will follow-up with the Ministry of Tourism, Economic

Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (Ministry TEATT) with respect to the discussions

with the Australian Embassy.