Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell pays Courtesy Visit to Australian Ambassador

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita
Arrindell recently paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Greg French,
Australian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Permanent Representative
to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
During the meeting, a number of issues were discussed such as food security, agriculture,
livestock, fisheries, sustainable building, solar energy, infrastructure resilience and public-
private partnerships.
Ambassador Dr. French spoke about his countries experience with hurricanes similar to Sint
Maarten which are referred to as ‘cyclones’ in that part of the world. Sustainable building
has been a priority for the Australian Government due to this natural threat.
Minister Plenipotentiary shared recent developments on Sint Maarten’s Resilience Agenda
and highlighted the island’s continued commitment to preparedness, as well as
strengthening regional and international collaboration.
Regarding solar energy, the ambassador explained that there is widespread usage of
rooftop solar panels on homes which is supported through private public partnerships. In
addition to being environmentally friendly, this policy is cost effective.
In connection with food security, the ambassador went in depth with respect to the
industry of sheep farming where solar energy is used creating a win-win situation:
electricity costs are reduced, leaving more money available to keep more sheep as well as
other cattle.
Fisheries, and overfishing were discussed and how Australia addressed this by designating
marine protected areas which led to the return of the fish.
Both parties will further explore and to maintain an open and constructive dialogue, and, to
continue working together to identify timely opportunities for future cooperation such as in
which way (possibly through partnerships with companies in Australia), rooftop solar panels
can be acquired for Sint Maarten’s homes in particular.
Hon. Minister Drs. Gracita Arrindell
Sint Maarten House
Prinsessegracht #7, The Hague
The Netherlands
Tel. 070 215 6067
Press Email: @sintmaartengov.org
The Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary will follow-up with the Ministry of Tourism, Economic
Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (Ministry TEATT) with respect to the discussions
with the Australian Embassy.