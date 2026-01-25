CPS calls on Community to Continue to Eliminate MosquitoBreeding Sites. Tip it, toss it, cover it

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention
Service (CPS) calls on the population to step-up mosquito
prevention measures after every rainfall event.
The proactive elimination of mosquito breeding sites is a
cornerstone of effective public health management, serving as
the first line of defense against the spread of debilitating diseases
such as Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya.
By identifying and removing sources of stagnant water—ranging
from discarded containers to clogged gutters—communities can
drastically reduce the population of Aedes aegypti at their source.
Ultimately, maintaining a “clean and dry” environment is not
merely a household chore; it is a vital civic responsibility that
safeguards the most vulnerable members of the population and
ensures a healthier, more resilient community.
Mosquitoes breed in small amounts of standing water, especially
in containers around homes and businesses (e.g., buckets, plant
saucers, discarded items, tires, clogged gutters).
Mosquitoes are often active during the daytime, with biting
frequently occurring outdoors in shaded areas and it can spread
through transport and trade when eggs/larvae are moved in
water-holding items.
Eliminating breeding sites is the most effective way to reduce
mosquito populations. We urge everyone to take the following
actions at least once per week: Tip it, toss it, cover it.
Empty and scrub containers that hold water: buckets, coolers,
flowerpot saucers, pet bowls, vases, toys, tarps. Properly dispose
of unused items that collect rainwater.
Cover water storage. Ensure cisterns, drums, and barrels are
securely covered with tight lids or fine mesh. Clean drains and
gutters. Remove leaves and debris to prevent water from pooling.
Manage tires and bulky items. Store tires under cover or
disposing of them properly—tires are a high-risk breeding site.
Businesses and property managers, construction sites, tire shops,
marinas, and rental properties are asked to intensify weekly
checks and maintain premises free of standing water.
Mosquito control cannot be achieved by government services
alone. It requires sustained action by households, communities,
and businesses across the entire island.
By working together, we can reduce breeding sites, lower
mosquito populations, and protect residents and visitors.
To report any concerns with mosquito breeding or for any
assistance, contact CPS’ vector control team by phone +1(721)
520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914.
Vector control can also be contacted by email at: vector-
control@sintmaartengov.org