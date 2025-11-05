The entire community invited to come out & join in the 66th Annual St. Martin Day Celebration



PHILIPSBURG – The Government of Sint Maarten is pleased to extend a heartfelt invitation to

all residents and visitors to join in commemorating the 66th Annual St. Martin Day Celebration

on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

St. Martin Day stands as a cherished symbol of unity, heritage, and shared identity — a tradition

rooted in the visionary ideals of our founding fathers, Dr. Claude Wathey, Mr. Clem Labega, Mr.

Felix Choisy, and Dr. Hubert Petit. Their legacy continues to inspire an unbreakable bond

between the northern and southern sides of our island, united through culture, community,

and kinship.

This year’s theme, “Sankofa — Learning from the past, to build for the future,” serves as a

powerful reminder that our strength lies in honoring our history while forging a resilient and

prosperous future together. St. Martin Day is a time to celebrate unity, and the spirit of Sweet

St Martin Land, recognizing the values and shared experiences that bind us as one island

people.

“St. Martin Day represents the very essence of who we are — one people, one island,

one destiny. It is a time to look back with gratitude at the sacrifices and achievements

that shaped our identity, and to look forward with purpose toward a future built on

cooperation, respect, and mutual progress. Let us continue to strengthen the bond that

unites both sides of our island and proudly celebrate the shared heritage that defines us

as St. Martiners.” stated the Honorable Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina.

St. Martin Day will feature cultural presentations along with traditional activities, such as the

“Ringing of the Joy Bells” and the “Wreath-laying Ceremony at the Bellevue Border

Monument”. At 12 noon, the colorful SMaatn National Cultural Parade will take the route from

Jose Lake Sr./John Cooper Ball Park and make its way to the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

The Honorable Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport, Melissa Gumbs shared,

“St. Martin Day is a powerful reminder of who we are as a people — resilient, creative,

and united by a shared history that continues to guide us forward. As we honor the

vision of our forebearers, we embrace the wisdom of Sankofa — learning from our past

to build a brighter, stronger future for our nation. In these times, it is through reflection,

culture, and unity that we continue to shape the story of Sweet St. Maarten Land.”

At the conclusion of the SMaatn National Cultural Parade, dignitaries representing both sides of

the island will make their Official Addresses at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village followed by

the Cultural Manifestation at 6:00 pm which features a number of local artists and local bands that

goes until 11:45 pm.

Persons that are unable to attend in person are invited to visit the Facebook pages of the

Department of Culture & the Government of Sint Maarten, for more updated details and to

view the celebrations LIVE as they happen.

All residents and guests are encouraged to participate in the festivities, fly your Sint Maarten /

St. Martin flags, come dressed in the colors of St. Martin, join in celebrating our identity with

pride and joyful togetherness. Families, community groups, and cultural organizations are

invited to join in showcasing our island’s vibrant cultural heritage. Let us come together to

honor our past, celebrate our present, and build a united future for generations to come.