Prime Minister Endorses BTP’s vision for a strong, modern, and resilient TelecomSector



Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Bureau of Telecommunications and Post (BTP) unveiled

its Strategic Roadmap during a stakeholder event held Friday evening at the Seaview Hotel,

marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation. The event gathered

key players from the telecommunications industry, government representatives, and partners

from the private sector.

During the event, Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, reaffirmed his government’s full support for

BTP’s strategic direction, emphasizing the crucial role of a strong and resilient

telecommunications sector in the nation’s growth.

“In this era of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity challenges, and rapid digital advancement,

Sint Maarten must have a forward-thinking regulator to ensure that innovation and security

go hand in hand,” the Prime Minister explained.

BTP’s roadmap provides the foundation for a smarter, safer, and more connected Sint

Maarten. It outlines a five-year plan to transform BTP into a Generation 4 (G4) regulator—a

modern, collaborative, and proactive institution that not only regulates but also enables

innovation and digital progress.

BTP’s Director, Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve, highlighted that the roadmap is built

on international ITU standards and includes targeted reforms, digital initiatives, and capacity-

building measures designed to strengthen regulation, market competition, and consumer

protection. “Our goal is to ensure that Sint Maarten is not just keeping up with the digital

world, but leading it regionally,” said the BTP Director. “This roadmap gives us a clear path

forward anchored in transparency, collaboration, and innovation.”

The Prime Minister also noted BTP’s expanded mandate, which now includes tariff

regulation within the utilities sector, calling it a “critical step toward ensuring affordability

and fairness for all citizens.”

BTP’s Strategic Roadmap reflects the organization’s renewed mission and vision: to position

Sint Maarten as a leading digital society in the Caribbean—one that embraces technological

progress, fosters economic growth, and safeguards the public interest.