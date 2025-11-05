PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT APPOINTS NEW CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Cassie Schoutens as the new Corporate Communications Officer.

Ms. Schoutens, who has been an integral part of the Commercial Department as Marketing and

Communications Specialist, will now take on a broader role overseeing all internal and external

communications on behalf of PJIAE. Ms. Schoutens has been one of the key colleagues behind PJIAE’s

community initiatives and events, such as the recent Kids Movie Night and other outreach activities

that connect the airport with the people of St. Maarten.

“The Management Board views this appointment as an encouraging step forward in strengthening our

communication strategy and deepening engagement with our stakeholders,” said PJIAE Management.

“Cassie has consistently demonstrated professionalism, creativity, and a clear understanding of PJIAE’s

vision. We are confident that our communications will continue to highlight the values, progress, and

spirit of the airport.”

PJIAE remains committed to open dialogue and transparency with the community. “We will continue

our outreach efforts to ensure that our community feels informed, included, and connected to the

growth and developments at PJIAE,” the statement continued.

“Working for Princess Juliana International Airport has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Every

day, I am inspired by the people who make this airport operate seamlessly, from those working behind

the scenes to those representing us on the front line. I’m excited to continue sharing these stories,

both big and small, that reflect the heart and spirit of PJIAE. I will do my absolute best to fulfill this role

with passion and dedication. Our community has always been at the center of what we do, and I look

forward to continuing our efforts to engage and include them in every step of our journey.”

Those wishing to extend event invitations to Princess Juliana International Airport may forward them

to Ms. Schoutens, who will serve as the official representative of PJIAE at public and community events. All public relations matters, including media and press inquiries, will be coordinated through

Ms. Schoutens and can be directed to PR@sxmairport.com.