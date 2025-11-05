Prime Minister Endorses BTP’s vision for a strong, modern, and resilient Telecom Sector

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Bureau of Telecommunications and Post (BTP) unveiled
its Strategic Roadmap during a stakeholder event held Friday evening at the Seaview Hotel,
marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation. The event gathered
key players from the telecommunications industry, government representatives, and partners
from the private sector.
During the event, Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, reaffirmed his government’s full support for
BTP’s strategic direction, emphasizing the crucial role of a strong and resilient
telecommunications sector in the nation’s growth.
“In this era of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity challenges, and rapid digital advancement,
Sint Maarten must have a forward-thinking regulator to ensure that innovation and security
go hand in hand,” the Prime Minister explained.
BTP’s roadmap provides the foundation for a smarter, safer, and more connected Sint
Maarten. It outlines a five-year plan to transform BTP into a Generation 4 (G4) regulator—a
modern, collaborative, and proactive institution that not only regulates but also enables
innovation and digital progress.
BTP’s Director, Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve, highlighted that the roadmap is built
on international ITU standards and includes targeted reforms, digital initiatives, and capacity-
building measures designed to strengthen regulation, market competition, and consumer
protection. “Our goal is to ensure that Sint Maarten is not just keeping up with the digital
world, but leading it regionally,” said the BTP Director. “This roadmap gives us a clear path
forward anchored in transparency, collaboration, and innovation.”
The Prime Minister also noted BTP’s expanded mandate, which now includes tariff
regulation within the utilities sector, calling it a “critical step toward ensuring affordability
and fairness for all citizens.”
BTP’s Strategic Roadmap reflects the organization’s renewed mission and vision: to position
Sint Maarten as a leading digital society in the Caribbean—one that embraces technological
progress, fosters economic growth, and safeguards the public interest.