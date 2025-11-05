Statia Sends Xploration Asset to Jamaica for Hurricane Relief



The Statia Government continues to demonstrate forward-looking leadership by championing the

Xploration Coastline Concept (XCC), a regional initiative that strengthens resilience, innovation

and sustainable development across the Caribbean.

In October 2025, the first of several XCC assets arrived on Statia, marking the beginning of the

XCC Xplore Statia phase. This milestone reflects the Government’s commitment to harnessing

innovation for the benefit of its people and the wider region. While on standby for regional

crisis-relief operations, the XCC asset also supports the revamped ‘Made in Statia’ initiative, an

agricultural development programme aimed at revitalising local food production, reducing

import dependence and improving food security. The initiative provides a scalable framework

that promotes health, wellbeing and sustainable economic growth.

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, the Government, through its

partnership in the Xploration Coastline Concept, worked with OceansX and regional agencies,

including the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Caribbean

Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), and the Caribbean Water and Sewerage

Association (CAWASA) to mobilise an XCC asset in support of Jamaica’s Ministry of Health

and National Water Centres.

The Royal Netherlands Navy vessel HNLMS Pelikaan collected the XCC asset from Statia

Harbour in an operation efficiently coordinated by the Statia Port Authority, and is now

transporting it to Jamaica. Following a period of usage, the asset will return to Statia.

As part of the socially governed Xploration Coastline Concept, all potential funding and

reimbursements associated with this mission will flow into the overarching XCC Fund. This

mechanism ensures that resources are reinvested to maintain the future readiness of the asset,

supporting both a flourishing Statia and a resilient Caribbean region.

The Statia Government extends appreciation to its partners, including OceansX, Hatenboer

Water B.V., Neptune Marine, the Farmer Foundation, and the Royal Netherlands Navy, for their

continued collaboration in advancing the Xploration Coastline Concept and contributing to

regional resilience.