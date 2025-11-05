Minister Brug welcomes audit of OZR fund as step toward greater transparency



The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Hon. Richinel Brug, has expressed his support for the initiative taken by Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka J. Gumbs, to commission the Government Audit Bureau (SOAB) to conduct a financial audit of the OZR Fund. This fund is managed by the Social and Health Insurances (SZV) on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten.

“This is a another positive and necessary step toward improving transparency and accountability

in the management of public funds. This audit will help bring clarity to the financial position of

the OZR Fund and strengthen public confidence in how these important funds are managed. It is

unfortunate that this audit was not conducted before considering the financial challenges of

SZV.” stated Minister Brug.

The OZR Fund (“Overheidsziektekostenregeling”) provides health coverage for civil servants,

teachers, and government-affiliated employees. Minister Brug noted that regular financial

reviews are essential to ensure the fund remains sustainable and continues to meet its obligations

to public sector workers and their families.

“This effort shows this government’s shared responsibility in promoting transparency and sound

financial management,” Minister Brug continued. “By working together, we can ensure that SZV

and the OZR Fund are managed effectively and with accountability to the people of Sint

Maarten.This audit will also assist Government in the process of repaying the debt owed to

SZV.”

The Ministry of VSA will continue to work along the Ministry of Finance and SZV in ensuring

that the audit is completed and that its findings contribute to stronger governance practices going

forward.