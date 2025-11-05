CPS: PAHO Reports Outbreaks of Chikungunya. Appeals to households and businesses to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding





The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) says the Pan American Health Organization

(PAHO) has reported outbreaks of chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in several regions of the world. In the Americas Region, several countries have reported an increase in cases. PAHO has therefore

called on Member States to strengthen measures and reinforce vector control actions in order to mitigate the risk of outbreaks and reduce complications and deaths.

CHIKV was introduced to the Americas in 2013 and has since spread to most areas.

While CPS has no reported cases of CHIKV, the department is calling on households and businesses to take immediate measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites that would minimize mosquito borne diseases, such as dengue, CHIKV and zika.

In our tropical climate, frequent rainfall creates ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed, as they can establish a new habitat in as little as half an inch of stagnant water. To effectively protect our

community and significantly decrease the mosquito population, the most powerful tool we have is Source Reduction: the consistent elimination of all potential breeding sites. This requires the commitment of every resident on the island.

Unfortunately, many of the most abundant breeding habitats are man-made and easily missed. These sites are any containers that collect and hold rainwater. Common examples include: Household

Items: Tin cans, empty paint cans, flowerpots, old pet dishes, buckets, and saucers.

Yard & Storage: Old tires, unused plastic swimming pools, boats on dry dock, and cemetery urns or vases.

Litter: Used food containers, plastic drinking cups, and plastic shopping bags.

Plants: Any plants or containers that naturally collect and hold water.

Source reduction starts with a weekly assessment inside and outside your home and workplace. Take immediate action to implement these key prevention tips: Remove and Reverse:

Dispose of or remove any unused containers and artifacts. Turn empty buckets and pots upside down so they cannot collect water.

Cover and Drain: Keep trash bins securely covered. Keep a fine-mesh screen over rain barrels, water tanks, and cistern outlets.

Maintain Flow: Clean your rain gutters and spouts regularly to ensure water flows freely and does not become stagnant.

Modify Containers: If possible, drill drain holes into the bottom of containers that cannot be removed, allowing water to escape.

Clear Vegetation: Properly maintain your yard and surrounding areas by trimming overgrown vegetation, which can hold moisture and shelter mosquitoes.

In addition to eliminating breeding sites, protect yourself from bites, particularly from the Aedes aegypti mosquito (which transmits diseases).

Use Repellent: Apply approved mosquito repellent to exposed skin, strictly following the product label instructions.

Dress Light: Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are attracted to dark spaces and dark clothing during their most active feeding times (dusk and dawn). It is recommended to wear light-colored clothing during these times to minimize your visibility to them.

To report any concerns with mosquito breeding or for any assistance, contact CPS’ vector control team by phone +1(721) 520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914.

Vector control can also be contacted by email at: vector-control@sintmaartengov.org