State Secretary Tielen visits the Caribbean part of the Kingdom: focus on women,

youth, and better cooperation in mental health care

Judith Tielen, State Secretary for Youth, Prevention, and Sports, is visiting Bonaire,

Sint Maarten, and Curaçao this week for working visits, meetings, and the Special

Olympic Kingdom Games.

On Bonaire (19 November), the focus will be on healthcare in the entire Caribbean

Netherlands. Special attention will be given to women and youth during visits to,

among others, Fundashon Mariadal Hospital, the RIVM team for population

screening, general practitioners, youth care services, and the Youth Work

Foundation Jong Bonaire.

On Sint Maarten (November 20 and 21), Tielen will participate in the Four-Country

Public Health Consultation of the Kingdom. The discussions will include improving

cooperation in the field of mandatory mental health care.

On Curaçao (21 and 22 November), the Special Olympic Kingdom Games, the sports

tournament for people with intellectual disabilities from all parts of the Kingdom,

will officially open on Friday, 21 November.

Working together with Caribbean colleagues

State Secretary Tielen said: “In recent years, I have felt a strong connection to

healthcare in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom; now, as a government official, I can

actually work together with several Caribbean colleagues. For example, we already

joined forces on the topic of women’s health during the UN General Assembly in

New York last September, and we are collaborating in practical ways on arranging

outdoor play areas on Saba and Statia.

Everywhere I go, I highlight the fact that women live fewer years in good health than

men and I will also address this during my visit to the Caribbean Netherlands. I look

forward to exploring with all Caribbean colleagues how we can reduce health

inequalities between men and women. Because moving forward in life begins with

good health: physical, mental, and social. When women fall behind in this, it affects

not only them but also the society and economy of the Caribbean Netherlands.”