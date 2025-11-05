Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell highlights innovation, education and cultural Protection at 43rd UNESCO General Conference

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – For the first time since 1985, the United Nations

Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s General Conference is being

held outside Paris, with Uzbekistan hosting the 43rd session in the historic city of

Samarkand.

The biennial conference gathers representatives from all UNESCO Member States,

observers, and intergovernmental organizations to set the agenda for the organization’s

global priorities in education, culture, science, and communication.

UNESCO is a specialized agency dedicated to strengthening our shared humanity through

the promotion of education, science, culture, and communication. The organization sets

standards, produces tools and develops knowledge to create solutions to some of the

greatest challenges of our time, and foster a world of greater equality and peace.

Protecting biodiversity, responding to artificial intelligence, advancing quality education,

safeguarding heritage, and ensuring access to reliable information are some examples of

the work that UNESCO does with its 194 Member States across the globe.

This year, Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten,

addressed the General Conference on behalf of the Honourable Melissa D. Gumbs, Minister

of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

In her remarks, Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell highlighted Sint Maarten’s progress in

education reform, digital innovation, and cultural protection, emphasizing that “AI must

amplify Caribbean creativity, not appropriate it.”

She underlined Sint Maarten’s new Higher Education and Research Ordinance, which sets

national standards for quality assurance and international accreditation. The law, she said,

“ensures that education remains a public trust, strengthens accountability, and affirms that

learning is the foundation of national resilience.”

The Minister also spoke of Sint Maarten’s integration of Artificial Intelligence and STEAM

education in schools through new partnerships with the St. Maarten Science Fair



Foundation, the St. Kitts & Nevis Robotics Association, and the Organization of Eastern

Caribbean States (OECS) Robotics Association, aimed at creating a Robotics Unit and

hosting an annual STEAM camp.

Building on the message from MONDIACULT 2022 and 2025, she reaffirmed Sint Maarten’s

cultural vision: “Culturize before you digitize. We do not reject technology; we seek to

humanize it. AI must serve inclusion and integrity, not imitation.”

Minister Arrindell also noted Sint Maarten’s leadership in heritage protection, referencing

the establishment of the first Caribbean Cultural Emergency Response (CER) Sub-Hub, and

ongoing work toward a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, underscoring the island’s belief that

“human progress and environmental stewardship must evolve together.”

Youth empowerment was another key theme. Through the National Youth Mainstreaming

Strategy, Sint Maarten is embedding youth participation and evidence-based planning

across all government sectors. In 2025, three local high schools joined the UNESCO

Associated Schools Network, connecting students to global education initiatives.

The Minister concluded by expressing gratitude for UNESCO’s continued support and for

giving small island nations a global platform: “Together, may we build a world where

knowledge inspires peace, and culture lights the path forward.”

During her introduction of her speech, Minister Arrindell also extended solidarity to the

people of Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba, and the other countries that were affected by Hurricane

Melissa.

The 43 rd UNESCO General Conference will be marked by the official appointment of

UNESCO’s next Director-General and the anticipated adoption of the first global

Recommendation on the Ethics of Neurotechnology.

The Conference will also feature thematic debates, exhibitions, and side events exploring

the future of education, science, culture, and information.

The 43rd UNESCO General Conference runs from 30 October to 13 November 2025, with

additional events in Tashkent, Bukhara, Khiva, and Shahrisabz.