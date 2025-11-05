IMF Team Visits Minister of Finance as Part of Central Bank Transparency Code

Review

Philipsburg –The Minister of Finance received the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission

team, led by Mr. Smith, currently conducting a Central Bank Transparency Code (CBT) review on

request of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS).

In July 2020, the Executive Board of the IMF adopted the Central Bank Transparency Code (CBT)

as a voluntary framework designed to help central banks assess and strengthen their transparency

practices. The Code aims to enhance communication with stakeholders, reinforce public trust,

safeguard central bank independence, and promote accountability in the execution of monetary and

financial stability policies.

The CBT defines transparency as an institutional feature that ensures comprehensive public access to

information about the central bank’s mandate, operations, and governance while maintaining an

appropriate balance between openness and legitimate confidentiality.

As part of the review, the IMF team is assessing CBCS’s transparency practices across all aspects of

its work. The review process includes an analysis of publicly available information such as

publications, legislation, policy documents, and the central bank’s website alongside interviews with

external stakeholders to gather perspectives on the accessibility, clarity and transparency of

information shared by the CBCS.

Following the completion of the assessment, the IMF will prepare a draft report to be shared with the

CBCS. The final report is expected in the first half of 2026, after which the CBCS will decide

whether to make it publicly available.

During the meeting, the Minister shared her input, based on her experience, on the transparency,

consistency and clarity of information shared by the CBCS. Minister of Finance Marinka J. Gumbs

expressed appreciation for the IMF team’s visit and noted the importance of this initiative in

strengthening financial governance and transparency. She stated that she looks forward to the report

and emphasized that she would like to see the differences between Curaçao’s and Sint Maarten’s

perspectives reflected in the findings.