SZV RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF SINT MAARTEN’S AI AND TECHNOLOGY AMBASSADORS

SZV Social & Health Insurances was recognized by the Parliament as one of Sint Maarten’s AI and Technology Ambassadors. This recognition is an acknowledgement of

SZV’s pioneering digital innovation strategy to serve the community of Sint Maarten.

The recognition formally took place during the Opening of the Parliamentary Year 2025-2026 on September 9, SZV along with other stakeholders, was acknowledged for its vision, commitment, and achievements in advancing Artificial Intelligence and technology on Sint Maarten under the 2025-2026 theme “Building digital trust:

exploring a national AI strategy and further development of an Open Parliament”, where the Parliament

emphasized the importance of responsible adoption of digital technologies.

For SZV, this recognition affirms that our SZV Beyond 3.0 journey has been visible, trusted, and making a positive impact. “We are honored to receive this certificate of appreciation from Parliament. This recognition inspires us to continue our work in enhancing our digital strategy; ensuring our stakeholders feel safe, empowered and experience improved service when they use our platforms.” – Elton Felisie, SZV Adjunct Director.