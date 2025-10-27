Those Who Commit Crimes Will Eventually Be Caught



Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Armed Robbery on Front Street

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is continuing its investigation into the armed robbery

that occurred in front of a hotel on Front Street during the early evening hours of Tuesday,

October 22, 2025, and has made key arrests in the case.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, detectives of KPSM spotted a vehicle matching the description of

the getaway car used in the incident. The vehicle was seen driving in the Middle Region area.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the occupants attempted to flee, resulting in a brief

pursuit.

The chase came to an end in the vicinity of Saint Barts Drive, where officers successfully

intercepted the vehicle. Two suspects were taken into custody, and one firearm, believed to

have been used in the robbery, was confiscated.

The initial robbery occurred around 7:00 p.m. on October 22, when a suspect exited a gray

vehicle, brandished a firearm, and forcibly took a gold chain from the victim in front of the hotel

before fleeing the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and determine

whether additional individuals were involved.

KPSM reminds the public that those who commit crimes will face consequences. The police

call on the community to remain vigilant and to share any information that may aid ongoing

investigations.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact the Police Force of Sint

Maarten at +1 (721) 542-2222 ext. 204 or 205. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the

KPSM Tip Line 9300. In case of emergency, call 911.