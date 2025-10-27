Statia Receives First Mobile Water Production Unit

The Statia Government announces the arrival of the first mobile water production unit under the Xploration Coastline Concept (XCC). The Reversed Osmosis Unit, capable of producing more than 60 cubic metres of second-grade water per 24 hours, will directly support the Revamp Made in Statia project, an initiative of the Social Domain that strengthens local food security, community agriculture, and sustainable development. The project also aligns with the long-term ambitions of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (LVV) and the Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (EN&I).

The Xploration Coastline Concept is a socially governed initiative that enables the multi-use of a network of mobile water production plants. During crises, these units can be deployed within Regional Crisis Response Operations. When in standby mode, more than 95% of the time, they contribute to island ambitions in agriculture, food security, and health and wellbeing.

The unit delivered to Statia is a refurbished ex-navy system, donated by Hatenboer Water B.V. and transported to the island by the Royal Netherlands Navy vessel HNLMS Den Helder. It represents a pioneering example of circularity in the maritime sector and marks the first operational deployment of the XCC-series.

Following a collaborative scoping assessment conducted in 2024, the Statia Government is championing the local integration of this socially governed concept. The initiative is enabled by OceansX, a Public Benefit Enterprise that promotes community-centred solutions to water governance and sustainability challenges.

In partnership with the Farmer Foundation, OceansX will help establish a social engagement and innovation framework to ensure that the island’s reliable water supply benefits local agricultural initiatives. The Farmer Foundation, led by President Sara M. Stone, will oversee the fair and equitable distribution of the water, supporting Statia’s wider goals for resilience, food security, and entrepreneurship.

Island Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam stated:

“Water connects multiple domains, from resilience to health to economic development. We are proud to champion the Xplore phase of the Xploration Coastline Concept and integrate it into the Revamp Made in Statia initiative and beyond. We see this as a catalyst for sustainable food security, quality of life, and wellbeing, for all Statians.”

Director of Social Domain, Carol Jack, added:

“With the Revamp Made in Statia project, we aim to create the right conditions for Statian potential to flourish. Water is a critical element for success, and this initiative reflects our commitment to sustainable, community-led development.”

The Statia Government continues to prioritise partnerships that combine innovation, social value, and environmental stewardship. The arrival of this first XCC unit marks a significant milestone toward building a future-proof, self-reliant Statia.