Minister of Finance Meets with APS to Discuss Key Developments



On October 22, 2025, the Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka J. Gumbs, met with APS Director Mr. Oscar Williams and Board Member Mr. Robert Jan- James.

During the meeting, the representatives provided a general update on APS’s ongoing

operations, investment activities, and plans for the upcoming year. The discussion also

touched on the fund’s new location and corporate governance.



Minister Gumbs expressed appreciation for the open dialogue, stating, “Maintaining close

collaboration with APS is essential to ensuring the long-term stability of our pension system

and safeguarding the interests of our pensioners.”



The Minister looks forward to continued updates and cooperation with APS as part of the

Government’s ongoing commitment to sound financial management and oversight.