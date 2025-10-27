Minister of Finance Meets with APS to Discuss Key Developments

On October 22, 2025, the Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka J. Gumbs, met with APS Director Mr. Oscar Williams and Board Member Mr. Robert Jan- James.
During the meeting, the representatives provided a general update on APS’s ongoing
operations, investment activities, and plans for the upcoming year. The discussion also
touched on the fund’s new location and corporate governance.
Minister Gumbs expressed appreciation for the open dialogue, stating, “Maintaining close
collaboration with APS is essential to ensuring the long-term stability of our pension system
and safeguarding the interests of our pensioners.”
The Minister looks forward to continued updates and cooperation with APS as part of the
Government’s ongoing commitment to sound financial management and oversight.