Road Works to Commence on St. James Road as Part of the ConcreteHard Resurfacing Project

2 days ago
Pearl FM


The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Department of New Works, would like to inform the public, particularly the residents of St. James Road, Middle Region that road works will commence as part of the ongoing Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project.
Works are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 27th, 2025, and are expected to continue for
approximately three (3) weeks, pending weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances. These works
are part of the Ministry’s continued efforts to improve road infrastructure, enhance drainage, and
provide safer, more durable roadways for all motorists and pedestrians.
To facilitate the smooth execution of this project, St. James Road will be closed daily from 7:00 a.m. to
4:00 p.m. during the construction period. Residents and motorists are advised to make the necessary
arrangements to avoid delays and to follow the traffic control signs and directions provided by on-site
personnel.
A temporary bypass will be created at the beginning of Mount Repose Drive, allowing access and
continuation onto the main road, Middle Region Road. This bypass is designed to ensure residents and
emergency vehicles can still enter and exit the area safely while works are underway.
As part of the construction timeline, concrete pouring will be executed in sections. This method ensures
that each section is properly cured and completed before moving on to the next, maintaining the quality
and longevity of the road surface.
The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the patience and cooperation of all residents and motorists during
this period. Your understanding is vital as we continue to upgrade and strengthen the island’s road
network for the benefit of the community.
Key Information Recap:
 Project: Concrete Hard Surfacing Project, St. James Road, Middle Region
 Start Date: Monday, October 27th, 2025
 Duration: Approximately 3 weeks

 Road Closure: 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily
 Bypass: Accessible via Mount Repose Drive, connecting to the main road
 Advisory: Expect traffic delays; obey signage and on-site personnel

