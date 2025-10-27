Road Works to Commence on St. James Road as Part of the ConcreteHard Resurfacing Project



The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Department of New Works, would like to inform the public, particularly the residents of St. James Road, Middle Region that road works will commence as part of the ongoing Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project.

Works are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 27th, 2025, and are expected to continue for

approximately three (3) weeks, pending weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances. These works

are part of the Ministry’s continued efforts to improve road infrastructure, enhance drainage, and

provide safer, more durable roadways for all motorists and pedestrians.

To facilitate the smooth execution of this project, St. James Road will be closed daily from 7:00 a.m. to

4:00 p.m. during the construction period. Residents and motorists are advised to make the necessary

arrangements to avoid delays and to follow the traffic control signs and directions provided by on-site

personnel.

A temporary bypass will be created at the beginning of Mount Repose Drive, allowing access and

continuation onto the main road, Middle Region Road. This bypass is designed to ensure residents and

emergency vehicles can still enter and exit the area safely while works are underway.

As part of the construction timeline, concrete pouring will be executed in sections. This method ensures

that each section is properly cured and completed before moving on to the next, maintaining the quality

and longevity of the road surface.

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the patience and cooperation of all residents and motorists during

this period. Your understanding is vital as we continue to upgrade and strengthen the island’s road

network for the benefit of the community.

Key Information Recap:

 Project: Concrete Hard Surfacing Project, St. James Road, Middle Region

 Start Date: Monday, October 27th, 2025

 Duration: Approximately 3 weeks

 Road Closure: 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily

 Bypass: Accessible via Mount Repose Drive, connecting to the main road

 Advisory: Expect traffic delays; obey signage and on-site personnel