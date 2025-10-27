KPSM Conducts Targeted Scooter Control Operation; Arrests and Seizures Made



In response to the ongoing rise in scooter-related traffic violations and the use of scooters

in criminal activities, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) carried out a traffic and crime

control operation on Friday, October 24, 2025, and Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The operation was conducted at several strategic locations across the island and focused

primarily on stopping and inspecting scooter riders. The objectives were twofold

To improve road safety by ensuring that scooter riders possessed valid documentation, and

To disrupt criminal activity by identifying individuals who may be using scooters to commit

offenses or evade detection.

The controls were executed between 12:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on both days. During this

period, a total of 40 scooter riders were stopped. Of these, 24 individuals for failing to

present the legally required documents. Additionally, one individual was arrested for

possession of illegal narcotics in violation of the Opium legislation. The operations were also

supported by members of the Voluntary Corps of Sint Maarten (VKS).

This action follows previous successful scooter enforcement operations, including one

carried out earlier this year near the Simpson Bay Bridge. For this most recent operation,

new locations were selected to anticipate shifting behavior and movement patterns among

scooter riders seeking to avoid police controls.

Scooters continue to be a major factor in certain serious criminal acts and traffic safety

risks. KPSM will continue to take firm measures and conduct controls to ensure safety and

restore order on our roads and in our communities.

KPSM urges all scooter owners and riders to ensure their vehicles are properly registered

and insured, and to follow all traffic regulations.