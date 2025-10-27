KPSM Conducts Targeted Scooter Control Operation; Arrests and Seizures Made

In response to the ongoing rise in scooter-related traffic violations and the use of scooters
in criminal activities, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) carried out a traffic and crime
control operation on Friday, October 24, 2025, and Saturday, October 25, 2025.
The operation was conducted at several strategic locations across the island and focused
primarily on stopping and inspecting scooter riders. The objectives were twofold
To improve road safety by ensuring that scooter riders possessed valid documentation, and
To disrupt criminal activity by identifying individuals who may be using scooters to commit
offenses or evade detection.
The controls were executed between 12:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on both days. During this
period, a total of 40 scooter riders were stopped. Of these, 24 individuals for failing to
present the legally required documents. Additionally, one individual was arrested for
possession of illegal narcotics in violation of the Opium legislation. The operations were also
supported by members of the Voluntary Corps of Sint Maarten (VKS).
This action follows previous successful scooter enforcement operations, including one
carried out earlier this year near the Simpson Bay Bridge. For this most recent operation,
new locations were selected to anticipate shifting behavior and movement patterns among
scooter riders seeking to avoid police controls.
Scooters continue to be a major factor in certain serious criminal acts and traffic safety
risks. KPSM will continue to take firm measures and conduct controls to ensure safety and
restore order on our roads and in our communities.
KPSM urges all scooter owners and riders to ensure their vehicles are properly registered
and insured, and to follow all traffic regulations.