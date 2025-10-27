NO MORE LIFE CERTIFICATES NEEDED FOR SZV PENSIONERS IN THE NETHERLANDS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (Wednesday, October 22, 2025) — Social & Health Insurances (SZV) proudly
announces a major improvement in service for pensioners residing in the Netherlands. Through a newly
signed covenant with the Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) Netherlands, pensioners will no longer be
required to submit a Life Certificate twice a year.
With this agreement, SZV and SVB Netherlands have established a secure file exchange system that allows
both institutions to verify, on a monthly basis, if any pensioners have passed away. This development
eliminates the need for pensioners in the Netherlands to submit Life Certificates in May and November to
SZV, reducing administrative burdens and providing greater peace of mind.
“This partnership with SVB Netherlands is built on years of trust and shared commitment to better serve
our clients. By removing the need for the Life Certificate, we are not only simplifying a process but also
strengthening the relationship of confidence between our institutions and the people we serve.” – SZV
Chief Operations Officer, Reginald Willemsberg
The successful signing of the covenant was made possible through long-standing collaboration and
support from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) and the Cabinet of the
Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague, whose collective efforts helped bring this initiative to completion.
While this agreement simplifies one important process, SZV reminds pensioners living in the Netherlands
that they must still notify SZV of any changes in their personal details such as a new address, bank
account, marriage, or divorce. Additionally, orphans aged 15 and above must continue to submit their
school enrollment letter at the start of each new school period to ensure uninterrupted pension
payments.
This achievement reflects SZV’s commitment to enhancing client experience through digital innovation,
cross-border collaboration, and simplification of processes, key pillars of the organization’s Beyond 3.0
strategy.
NO MORE LIFE CERTIFICATES NEEDED FOR SZV PENSIONERS IN THE NETHERLANDS
PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (Wednesday, October 22, 2025) — Social & Health Insurances (SZV) proudly