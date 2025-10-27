NO MORE LIFE CERTIFICATES NEEDED FOR SZV PENSIONERS IN THE NETHERLANDS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (Wednesday, October 22, 2025) — Social & Health Insurances (SZV) proudly

announces a major improvement in service for pensioners residing in the Netherlands. Through a newly

signed covenant with the Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) Netherlands, pensioners will no longer be

required to submit a Life Certificate twice a year.

With this agreement, SZV and SVB Netherlands have established a secure file exchange system that allows

both institutions to verify, on a monthly basis, if any pensioners have passed away. This development

eliminates the need for pensioners in the Netherlands to submit Life Certificates in May and November to

SZV, reducing administrative burdens and providing greater peace of mind.

“This partnership with SVB Netherlands is built on years of trust and shared commitment to better serve

our clients. By removing the need for the Life Certificate, we are not only simplifying a process but also

strengthening the relationship of confidence between our institutions and the people we serve.” – SZV

Chief Operations Officer, Reginald Willemsberg

The successful signing of the covenant was made possible through long-standing collaboration and

support from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) and the Cabinet of the

Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague, whose collective efforts helped bring this initiative to completion.

While this agreement simplifies one important process, SZV reminds pensioners living in the Netherlands

that they must still notify SZV of any changes in their personal details such as a new address, bank

account, marriage, or divorce. Additionally, orphans aged 15 and above must continue to submit their

school enrollment letter at the start of each new school period to ensure uninterrupted pension

payments.

This achievement reflects SZV’s commitment to enhancing client experience through digital innovation,

cross-border collaboration, and simplification of processes, key pillars of the organization’s Beyond 3.0

strategy.