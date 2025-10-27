Court renders decision in former MP Forfeiture Case

The Court of First Instance has ruled in the forfeiture claim (“ontnemingsvordering”) filed by the Prosecutor’s Office

Sint Maarten (OM SXM) against former Member of Parliament A.A.

In its ruling of October 22, 2025, the Court found there were sufficient indications

that A. had both bought votes during the January 2024 parliamentary elections and

committed perjury when taking the oath of office before the Governor. However,

the Court determined that the salary and transitional allowances (“wachtgeld”) A.

received as a Member of Parliament could not be considered illegally obtained profit

(“wederrechtelijk verkregen voordeel”), since he had actually performed his

parliamentary duties for a time. The Court therefore denied the OM’s forfeiture

request.

The case concerns the financial benefits A. received after being elected to

Parliament. The Prosecutor’s Office, acting under article 1:77 of the Penal Code,

had sought confiscation of XCG 168,189.58 in salary and allowances, arguing that

these payments represented unlawful benefits gained as a direct result of vote

buying and perjury linked to his election and swearing-in.

The Prosecutor’s Office does not agree with the Court’s reasoning. The OM

considers that, because the vote buying and perjury were directly tied to A.’s

election to Parliament, and therefore to his entitlement to salary and benefits, those

payments should be regarded as unlawful proceeds of his crimes, and thus subject

to forfeiture.

The Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the Court’s decision before the Common Court of

Justice.

The underlying criminal conviction against A., handed down on January 8, 2025, for

vote buying, also remains under appeal. In that case, A. was sentenced to 18

months’ imprisonment and a six-and-a-half-year disqualification from holding public

office or participating in elections.

OM SXM reiterates its commitment to upholding integrity in public office and

ensuring that no one profits from corruption or deceit in the democratic process.