Minister of Finance Confirms Budget Amendment 2025 Submitted to CFT forArticle 11 Review



Philipsburg – The Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka J. Gumbs, wishes to provide an update on the

recent developments regarding the Budget Amendment for 2025 and the ongoing preparation of the

Draft Budget for 2026.

The Minister confirms that the Council of Ministers (COM) has officially approved the Budget

Amendment for the year 2025. This amendment reflects updates to the national budget to better align

with the country’s current economic realities and recent financial developments. It incorporates

adjustments related to both revenue performance and expenditure allocations, ensuring that the

Government of Sint Maarten remains on track to meet its financial and developmental commitments

for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The Budget Amendment 2025 has been submitted to the Committee for Financial Supervision (CFT)

for its Article 11 advice, in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Kingdom Law on

Financial Supervision (Rft). This process forms part of Sint Maarten’s commitment to sound

financial management, fiscal transparency, and compliance with the applicable budgetary framework

under the Rft.

As it pertains to the Draft Budget for the year 2026, the Ministry of Finance is currently still in the

drafting phase. The objective is to have the 2026 budget approved by the Council of Ministers in

November 2025 and subsequently submitted to both the CFT for Article 11 review and subsequently

to Parliament for debate and approval.

Minister Gumbs reaffirmed that the Ministry of Finance remains committed to strengthening Sint

Maarten’s fiscal position, enhancing efficiency within the public sector, and supporting initiatives

that contribute to sustainable economic growth and improved public services.

Further updates will be provided as both the 2025 Budget Amendment and 2026 Draft Budget

progress through their respective review and approval stages.