Statia Government Invites Bids to Rent Bayfront Property

The Statia Government will today open the bidding process for the rental of the Bayfront Property, a well-known site in Lower Town that was once a bar and restaurant formerly known as D’Junction/Smoke Alley.

This initiative forms part of the Government’s broader plan to revitalise Lower Town and support sustainable business development that benefits both residents and visitors. The Bayfront Property offers an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to start or expand a business in one of Statia’s most scenic waterfront areas.

The Statia Government invites both local and international applicants to submit creative and financially sound business proposals that reflect Statia’s character and contribute positively to the community.

Proposals must be submitted electronically to bids@statiagov.com no later than Thursday, 20 November 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Each application must include a letter of motivation, a detailed business plan, proof of financial capacity, and, if available, relevant licences or registrations.

The property measures approximately 1,580 square metres and includes a bar, kitchen, office, and terraces with beachfront access. It is suitable for uses such as a café, bar/restaurant, co-working space, or cooperative hub.

Bidding opens on 23 October 2025 at 12:00pm and closes on 20 November 2025. Shortlisted proposals will be announced on 1 December 2025, with final selection on 22 December 2025. Operations are expected to commence on 1 January 2026.

Proposals will be evaluated under the Sustainable Investment and Development Framework (F+S+E+G) and must comply with local laws. The Statia Government reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.