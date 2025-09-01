Saba Launches Tourism Awareness Month 2025

The Saba Tourist Bureau proudly announces Tourism Awareness Month 2025,
running throughout September. This annual initiative highlights the vital role tourism
plays in Saba’s economy, culture, and community life, bringing residents, visitors, and
partners together through a diverse lineup of events.
Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has observed
World Tourism Day each year on September 27th. The 2025 theme, “Tourism and
Sustainable Transformation,” emphasizes tourism’s power as a force for positive
change. Tourism is more than an economic driver; it is a catalyst for social progress,
delivering education, employment, and opportunity. Unlocking these benefits calls for an
inclusive approach that places sustainability, resilience, and social equity at the center
of decision-making.
Tourism Awareness Month is our opportunity to celebrate the people, partners, and
natural beauty that make Saba unique, while strengthening our community connections.
The month’s program features activities for all ages and interests, including:
Sports & Fitness: 10K Run with Colibri Café and Event66; Saba Ski Fest
organized by Juliana’s Hotel, where athletes will compete in a series of outdoor
races for the public to enjoy.
Youth Engagement: Island Tour and Reel Competition with The Spot Youth
Center; launch of the Tourism Awareness Activities Booklet at Sacred Heart
School. Launch of the Child Focus “Vibes” video.
Cultural & Community Events: Art at Amonhana arts & crafts fair; launch of
Faces of Saba Season Three; Taxi Driver Appreciation event; Tourism
Awareness Day Street Fair; and Oktoberfest hosted by Deep Dive Brewery in
collaboration with Juliana’s Hotel and Tropics Café.
For the full schedule of events and activities, visit sabatourism.com/events
