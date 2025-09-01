Saba Launches Tourism Awareness Month 2025

The Saba Tourist Bureau proudly announces Tourism Awareness Month 2025,

running throughout September. This annual initiative highlights the vital role tourism

plays in Saba’s economy, culture, and community life, bringing residents, visitors, and

partners together through a diverse lineup of events.

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has observed

World Tourism Day each year on September 27th. The 2025 theme, “Tourism and

Sustainable Transformation,” emphasizes tourism’s power as a force for positive

change. Tourism is more than an economic driver; it is a catalyst for social progress,

delivering education, employment, and opportunity. Unlocking these benefits calls for an

inclusive approach that places sustainability, resilience, and social equity at the center

of decision-making.

Tourism Awareness Month is our opportunity to celebrate the people, partners, and

natural beauty that make Saba unique, while strengthening our community connections.

The month’s program features activities for all ages and interests, including:

 Sports & Fitness: 10K Run with Colibri Café and Event66; Saba Ski Fest

organized by Juliana’s Hotel, where athletes will compete in a series of outdoor

races for the public to enjoy.

 Youth Engagement: Island Tour and Reel Competition with The Spot Youth

Center; launch of the Tourism Awareness Activities Booklet at Sacred Heart

School. Launch of the Child Focus “Vibes” video.

 Cultural & Community Events: Art at Amonhana arts & crafts fair; launch of

Faces of Saba Season Three; Taxi Driver Appreciation event; Tourism

Awareness Day Street Fair; and Oktoberfest hosted by Deep Dive Brewery in

collaboration with Juliana’s Hotel and Tropics Café.

For the full schedule of events and activities, visit sabatourism.com/events