Featured Uncategorized

Ministry of VSA Equips Staff with Disaster To-Go Bags for Hurricane Preparedness

12 hours ago
Pearl FM


As part of its ongoing commitment to preparedness during the hurricane season, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) has introduced VSA Disaster To-Go Bags for all staff
members. These kits are designed to ensure personnel are equipped and ready in the event
of an emergency or disaster.
Each To-Go Bag is equipped with essential items, including:

  • First Aid Kit
  • Water Bottle
  • Gloves
  • Mask
  • Multi-Functional Radio (includes charger, light, and siren alarm)
  • Jacket and Shirt
    The Ministry of VSA has long been recognized as the first point of contact during times of
    disaster or calamity, whether on a national scale or an individual level. Over the years, VSA
    staff have gone above and beyond in responding to the needs of the public. However, as is
    often the case with first responders, the focus on helping others can sometimes
    overshadow the importance of safeguarding themselves and their families. “As a first
    responder and former VKS officer, I am all too familiar with the scenario of helping others
    while at times feeling that our own family members might not be fully prepared,” said
    Minister Brug. “It is for this reason that this initiative has my full support. In times of disaster,
    practically the entire staff of VSA functions as frontline or essential workers: staff must be
    well-prepared to be able to do their work optimally.”
    This is one of the many initiatives of the Ministry of VSA under the leadership of Minister Brug
    that focus on the wellbeing of staff.
    With this initiative, the Ministry of VSA underscores the importance of self-preparedness as
    the foundation for effectively serving the people of Sint Maarten during crises. The Ministry
    would like to encourage the community to continue to remain vigilant and prepared during
    this hurricane season.

Related Posts

Featured

Writers at CARIFESTA VX roundtable on literature as resistance, innovation, and memory, by Jacqueline Sample

12 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured

Good Governance Agenda puts residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba first

12 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured

Saba Launches Tourism Awareness Month 2025

12 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured

Minister Brug urges students to respect their fellow students, teachers, school bus drivers and other individuals in a position of authority.

2 weeks ago
Pearl FM