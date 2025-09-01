Good Governance Agenda puts residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba first

The Cabinet is working to ensure good governance and a strong rule of law in both the
European and the Caribbean part of the Netherlands. State Secretary Eddie van Marum
(Interior and Kingdom Relations) is therefore sending the Good Governance Agenda
for the Caribbean Netherlands to the House of Representatives today. The Good
Governance Agenda is based on three priorities. A strong government and better
services for citizens and companies. Solid institutions that ensure clear legal
frameworks and supervision. And tackling integrity violations and increasing the
resilience of the rule of law.
State Secretary Van Marum: “Throughout the Netherlands, residents must be able to count on
a well-functioning and incorruptible government. With the Good Governance Agenda, I am
working with the administrators of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to give an important boost
to the further promotion of good governance. We are building on the efforts made in the
recent period. Residents must be able to count on the local government to respect and
enforce the law. In this regard, I am of the opinion that it is important that residents are able to
express their opinions and that the government is attentive to the interests and concerns of
the people.”
Close cooperation
The Good Governance Agenda is developed in close cooperation with the island
governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This involves shared responsibility between
the administrations of the three islands and the Central Government. On all three islands,
work is being carried out under the leadership of the Island Governors to develop an island-
wide approach to strengthening governance. It is important that this is a concrete approach
that is tailored to the local needs. Examples of concrete steps that have already been taken
include the establishment of integrity agencies and measures to improve the financial
management.
Small scale and complex tasks
Administrators in the Caribbean Netherlands face specific challenges. The islands are small,
but the tasks and challenges are considerable and complex. All three islands exhibit
vulnerabilities in the area of good governance. For example, there is a lack of capacity, and
institutions and supervisory bodies do not have a strong position. Unlike in the European
Netherlands, there is also a lack of important legislation in the area of good governance and
integrity.
Strengthening the government and better services for citizens
An important part of the Good Governance Agenda is the improvement of the services on
Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This will be achieved through digitalisation, among other
things. This year, BSN and DigiD are being introduced on the islands. It is also important that
government decisions are actively communicated so that residents know where they stand.
Strong institutions and legal frameworks
The legal frameworks on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are being strengthened, based on
the principle of comply or explain. An example of this is the preparation of a General
Administrative Law Act BES. A Public Administration (Probity Screening) Act (Bibob) is also
being drafted for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Institutions like the courts of audit are being
strengthened. Citizenship education should stimulate the democratic awareness and
participation on the island. The professionalisation of political leaders and senior civil servants
is also continued through the professional associations.
Addressing integrity violations and strengthening the resilience of the rule of law
Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, with support from the Ministry of BZK, are implementing
measures to tackle integrity violations. For example, rules for procurement and tendering are
being made more stringent. It is also being examined how reporters of integrity violations
(including whistleblowers) can be better protected. In addition, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and
Saba are included in the Integrity and Security Monitor, which is conducted every two years
for the European Netherlands.