Good Governance Agenda puts residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba first



The Cabinet is working to ensure good governance and a strong rule of law in both the

European and the Caribbean part of the Netherlands. State Secretary Eddie van Marum

(Interior and Kingdom Relations) is therefore sending the Good Governance Agenda

for the Caribbean Netherlands to the House of Representatives today. The Good

Governance Agenda is based on three priorities. A strong government and better

services for citizens and companies. Solid institutions that ensure clear legal

frameworks and supervision. And tackling integrity violations and increasing the

resilience of the rule of law.

State Secretary Van Marum: “Throughout the Netherlands, residents must be able to count on

a well-functioning and incorruptible government. With the Good Governance Agenda, I am

working with the administrators of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to give an important boost

to the further promotion of good governance. We are building on the efforts made in the

recent period. Residents must be able to count on the local government to respect and

enforce the law. In this regard, I am of the opinion that it is important that residents are able to

express their opinions and that the government is attentive to the interests and concerns of

the people.”

Close cooperation

The Good Governance Agenda is developed in close cooperation with the island

governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This involves shared responsibility between

the administrations of the three islands and the Central Government. On all three islands,

work is being carried out under the leadership of the Island Governors to develop an island-

wide approach to strengthening governance. It is important that this is a concrete approach

that is tailored to the local needs. Examples of concrete steps that have already been taken

include the establishment of integrity agencies and measures to improve the financial

management.

Small scale and complex tasks

Administrators in the Caribbean Netherlands face specific challenges. The islands are small,

but the tasks and challenges are considerable and complex. All three islands exhibit

vulnerabilities in the area of good governance. For example, there is a lack of capacity, and

institutions and supervisory bodies do not have a strong position. Unlike in the European

Netherlands, there is also a lack of important legislation in the area of good governance and

integrity.

Strengthening the government and better services for citizens

An important part of the Good Governance Agenda is the improvement of the services on

Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This will be achieved through digitalisation, among other

things. This year, BSN and DigiD are being introduced on the islands. It is also important that

government decisions are actively communicated so that residents know where they stand.

Strong institutions and legal frameworks

The legal frameworks on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are being strengthened, based on

the principle of comply or explain. An example of this is the preparation of a General

Administrative Law Act BES. A Public Administration (Probity Screening) Act (Bibob) is also

being drafted for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Institutions like the courts of audit are being

strengthened. Citizenship education should stimulate the democratic awareness and

participation on the island. The professionalisation of political leaders and senior civil servants

is also continued through the professional associations.

Addressing integrity violations and strengthening the resilience of the rule of law

6

Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, with support from the Ministry of BZK, are implementing

measures to tackle integrity violations. For example, rules for procurement and tendering are

being made more stringent. It is also being examined how reporters of integrity violations

(including whistleblowers) can be better protected. In addition, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and

Saba are included in the Integrity and Security Monitor, which is conducted every two years

for the European Netherlands.