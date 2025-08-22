KPSM Arrests Suspect, Warns Community About illicit drugs that may be circulating on Sint-Maarten



In the early morning of august 20 th 2025, during, a routine traffic stops by KPSM officers led to the arrest

of a male suspect who was in possession of narcotics.

While and controlling a white Kia Picanto, officers discovered the man had what is believed to be crystal

meth, along with other illegal substances in his possession.

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning.

This arrest serves as a critical and concerning reminder to the community of the very real

possibility that drugs like crystal-meth (fentanyl) maybe present on our island.

The KPSM would like to inform the public about the severe risks associated with these drugs:

 Crystal Meth is a highly addictive stimulant that can cause serious physical and

psychological damage, including heart problems, strokes, and extreme paranoia.

 Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin. Even a tiny,

unnoticeable amount can be lethal, as it can cause a person’s breathing to stop. A growing

concern is that other drugs, like crystal meth, are being secretly laced with fentanyl,

dramatically increasing the risk of a fatal overdose.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is committed to being proactive in the fight against the use and

distribution of these illicit substances. We urge everyone to take this warning seriously and to

report any information on drug-related activities to the police.