KPSM Cracks Down on Illegal Parking, Tows Nine Vehicles



On Wednesday, police officers from the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten) conducted a traffic

operation in Philipsburg, targeting drivers who ignore parking rules. The goal was simple: to

improve traffic flow and make the roads safer for everyone.

The police paid special attention to several problem areas, including N. De-Brot Street, despite

a clear “no stopping” sign, many drivers continue to park there, turning a two-way street into a

single-lane bottleneck. Officers also ticketed illegally parked vehicles on Emmaplein and

Codville Webster Street, a location where drivers have repeatedly ignored parking regulations.

During the operation, officers issued 22 fines, with 18 of those in the Philipsburg area. They also

had to tow 9 vehicles that were blocking traffic or parked in restricted spots.

One of the most frustrating things officers noted is that as soon as a vehicle is towed, another

driver will often pull into the exact same illegal spot, completely disregarding the rules. This

behavior creates a cycle of disruption and makes it difficult to keep traffic moving smoothly.

The KPSM wants to remind all drivers that parking regulations are in place for a reason.

Ignoring them doesn’t just inconvenience other drivers; it creates dangerous situations and adds

to traffic congestion in our busiest areas.

The police force is committed to continuing these enforcement efforts to ensure our roads remain

safe and accessible for all residents and visitors.