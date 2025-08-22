Ministry of Finance Honors Ms. Sherry Hazel for Nearly 31 Years of Dedicated Public Service



The Minister of Finance, the honorable Marinka Gumbs, together with colleagues, family and ex-colleagues in government, proudly honored Ms. Sherry Hazel during an appreciation

dinner held in recognition of her exceptional service to the Government of Sint Maarten.

Ms. Hazel retired on July 31, 2025, after an impressive 30 years and 10 months of dedicated public

service, most recently serving as Head of the Tax Administration since 2014. Throughout her career,

she demonstrated unwavering commitment, professionalism, and integrity, leaving a lasting impact

on the country’s financial administration and governance.

Born and raised in Sint Maarten, Ms. Hazel began her government career in 1994 as a Collection

Officer at the Receivers Office. Her determination and pursuit of excellence saw her rise through the

ranks, serving as Supervisor of Collections, Head of the Receivers Office, and eventually Head of the

Tax Administration. She also contributed significantly during Sint Maarten’s constitutional transition

in 2010, serving as acting acting Directeur Middelen at a pivotal moment in the island’s history.

Over the years, she also served as Acting SG of Finance, Acting Head of Inspectorate, Acting Head

of Support, and Acting Head of Audit, demonstrating her versatility and ability to step in wherever

leadership was needed within the government apparatus. In every role, she brought depth of

knowledge, firmness, and compassion, ensuring that operations were guided by fairness, structure,

and accountability.

Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka Gumbs, in her address, expressed deep gratitude: “Sherry’s

legacy is one of excellence, mentorship, and quiet strength. She gave nearly 31 years of her life to

serving the people of Sint Maarten with dignity and integrity. Her contributions will continue to

shape the Ministry and the country for years to come.”

The Ministry of Finance extends its heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Hazel and wishes her a joyful and

fulfilling retirement.