The Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs in collaboration with Leaders For Change Launches Pilot Project to Address Homelessness Crisis

The Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), in collaboration with Leaders For Change Foundation, has launched the “Homelessness Crisis Response and Empowerment Project” – a six-month initiative spanning the second half of 2025 to provide both immediate relief and sustainable support for individuals experiencing homelessness.

This project is directly aligned with the Ministry’s vision, falls within CDFHA’s mandate, and is in accordance with the Government’s Governing Program under the pillar of social development. It underscores the importance of collaboration between government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), recognizing NGOs as essential grassroots partners who champion innovative ways to address challenges faced by vulnerable groups.

The project will respond to urgent needs through the distribution of hygiene kits, clean clothing, reusable water bottles, and meals, while also conducting weekly outreach visits to assess needs, build trust, and offer continued support. Beyond immediate aid, the initiative will explore long-term solutions such as skills training, livelihood opportunities, and partnerships to help beneficiaries work toward self-sufficiency.

Over 100 individuals are expected to receive direct assistance through the project, along with resources to improve their health, dignity, and quality of life. Data collected during the initiative will guide future interventions, strengthen policy development, and ensure a more targeted and effective response to the homelessness crisis.

“ Homelessness is not merely a housing issue, but a human issue that demands compassion, collaboration, and concrete action,” stated Minister Brug, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA)“Through this project, we are combining immediate relief with long-term empowerment to restore dignity and provide real opportunities for those in need. By working hand-in-hand with NGOs like Leaders For Change, we are strengthening resilience and building a community where no one is left behind.”

If you know someone who is homeless, sleeping rough, or at risk of homelessness, please contact +1 (721) 523-4160 or email kevin.james@sintmaartengov.org or leadersforchange2017@gmail.com.