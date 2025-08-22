EMILE LEVONS APPOINTED AS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONALAIRPORT



Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE), represented by Chairman Richard Gibson Jr., along with the Holding Company N.V. (PJIAH) Chairman Kelvin Bloyden, Managing Director Perry Wilson, and CEO Mr. Cleaver, are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Emile Levons as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Princess Juliana International Airport.

Mr. Levons, born and raised in St. Maarten, brings more than 23 years of dedicated service to PJIAE. He began his aviation career in 2003 after earning a diploma in Aviation Management from Georgian College Aviation Institute in Ontario, Canada. His early exposure to operations both at PJIAE and at Pearson International Airport’s Noise Department provided him with valuable insight into complex airport systems and stakeholder engagement.

Over the years, Mr. Levons has advanced steadily through the ranks at PJIAE, beginning as an Operations

Coordinator and later serving as Airport Operations Supervisor, where he demonstrated strong leadership in team management and compliance with international standards. In 2021, he became Operations Director, overseeing departments including Operations, Security, and Rescue & Firefighting. Under his leadership, PJIAE successfully launched key initiatives such as the airport driving program, the Vision Box Border Management project, and the seamless continuation of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also played a pivotal role in recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma, ensuring resilience and stability in a time of unprecedented challenges.

With his no-nonsense mentality, pragmatic leadership style, and unwavering focus on operational excellence, Mr. Levons has earned the trust and respect of colleagues across the airport. His promotion to COO reflects both his long-standing commitment to PJIAE and the company’s confidence in his ability to continue driving operational success.

CEO Mr. Michael Cleaver expressed his support:

“We are proud to welcome Emile into his new role as COO. His deep knowledge of airport operations, proven leadership, and dedication to the success of PJIAE make him an invaluable member of our executive team. We are confident he will continue to serve the airport and community with distinction.”

In response to his appointment, Mr. Levons stated:

“I am ready for this new challenge and will put my best foot forward in serving PJIAE. Throughout my career, my focus has always been on ensuring operational excellence and looking out for the best interests of the company.

I am honored to step into this new role and to continue contributing to the growth and success of Princess Juliana International Airport.”

The appointment of Mr. Levons marks another milestone in PJIAE’s continued investment in strong, visionary leadership. His journey reflects not only the growth of a dedicated local professional but also the airport’s commitment to fostering homegrown talent for the benefit of the organization and the wider St. Maarten community.