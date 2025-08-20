Featured

Prime Minister Mercelina Extends Condolences on the Passing at the Government Administration Building

2 days ago
Pearl FM

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has expressed his deep sadness following the passing of a beloved member of the community earlier today at the Government Administration Building.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said, “This unexpected loss touches us all and reminds us of the fragility of life. My heart goes out to her family, friends, and loved ones as they face this sudden and painful loss. On behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, I extend to them my deepest sympathies and prayers for strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

The Prime Minister also extended words of appreciation to those who acted swiftly during the incident, “I wish to acknowledge the staff members and first responders who were present and who acted with care and professionalism under very challenging circumstances. Their efforts and compassion in such moments are deeply appreciated.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be shared.

The Prime Minister concluded, “I kindly ask the people of Sint Maarten to join me in holding the grieving family in our thoughts and prayer.

