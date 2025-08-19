Prime Minister Mercelina Commends Approval of Coast Guard Function Book

The Government of Sint Maarten proudly announces the official approval of the expanded Function Book for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, which includes the creation of 20 new positions dedicated to Sint Maarten’s branch of the service. This significant milestone, which has no budgetary consequences for the Government of Sint Maarten, marks a major step forward in strengthening the country’s maritime security and operational readiness.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina expressed deep appreciation to the Honorable Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, for her leadership in bringing this process to completion.

“Minister Tackling’s dedication and follow-through on this matter have been exemplary. The creation of these new Coast Guard positions enhances our island’s security capabilities and supports those who work tirelessly to protect our borders and safeguard our people,” said Prime Minister Mercelina.

The Function Book approval process, completed earlier this week, provides clear descriptions, classifications, and responsibilities for the newly established and existing roles within the Coast Guard. Importantly, the expansion will be fully funded externally, meaning no additional financial burden will be placed on the Government of Sint Maarten.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of strategic guidance and collaboration at the highest levels of government in achieving this outcome.

“This success is the result of effective partnership from Minister Tackling and her team, and the collective backing of the Council of Ministers,” PM Dr. Mercelina stated.

In addition, the Prime Minister recognized the constructive role of the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union / Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) in the process.

“WICSU-PSU has been an important voice in ensuring that the Function Book accurately reflects the operational realities and safeguards the welfare of our Coast Guard personnel. Their engagement and contributions have helped make this achievement possible,” noted Prime Minister Mercelina.