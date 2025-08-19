KPSM Investigates Serious Dog Attack in South Reward



On Monday morning, August 11, 2025, police responded to a serious incident in South Reward where

four dogs attacked a man walking along a public road. The victim sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. Statements have been taken from both

the victim and the dogs’ owner.

KPSM, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, launched an investigation into the incident and began taking legal action against the dogs’ owner.

On the morning of Thursday, August 14, 2025, acting with the permission of the Prosecutor’s Office, KPSM officers entered the property on Okra Road. All four dogs involved in the attack were

confiscated with the assistance of a local veterinary clinic. The dogs were tranquilized, transported to the clinic, on orders of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Dog owners, especially those with large or aggressive breeds, must ensure their animals are properly secured at all times. This includes secure fencing, locked gates, use of muzzles and leashes in public,

and continuous supervision. These measures are essential to protect the public and to meet legal

obligations.

Allowing dogs to roam freely or failing to take necessary safety measures can result in serious injury,

public danger, and criminal prosecution. Owners can be held legally and financially responsible for any

harm caused by their animals.

Under Article 3:2 of the Penal Code of Sint Maarten, it is a criminal offense to fail to take sufficient

measures to prevent dangerous dogs from causing harm. Consequences of negligence can include:

Criminal charges under the Penal Code.

Fines or other legal penalties.

Seizure of the animals or other enforcement actions.

KPSM urges all pet owners to take these responsibilities seriously to prevent harm and to safeguard

the community.