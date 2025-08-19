Sint Maarten Police Force Hosts Integrity Protocol Training and Symposium

Sint Maarten– As part of the ongoing implementation of the integrity program established

by the Board of the Dutch Caribbean Chiefs of Police, under the leadership of the Chief of

Police of Sint Maarten, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) conducted an essential week

of training and a symposium from August 11 to August 15, 2025. This initiative, developed

by the integrity platform of the Association of the Dutch Caribbean Chiefs of Police, aims to

enhance internal investigation protocols and strengthen standards among the police forces

of the Dutch Caribbean.

In its second year, the Integrity Program focuses on establishing consistent integrity

standards for police forces across Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Caribbean

Netherlands. The project includes a series of training sessions designed for leaders within

the police forces to ensure alignment with the integrity and transparency objectives.

KPSM leadership, including the Chief of Police and other senior officials, engaged actively in

the training. Over the past year, various sessions have been conducted for police leaders,

ensuring that all personnel, from top management to rank-and-file officers, are united in

their commitment to integrity and transparency. More than 110 KPSM officers and other

participants took part in this week of training, fostering a collaborative approach to internal

investigations and accountability, resulting in a stronger, more professional police force.

The week culminated in a symposium featuring high-level participants from the Ministry of

Justice, including department heads, the Prosecutor’s Office, unions, and other distinguished

guests. The Honourable Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, actively participated and

endorsed this crucial initiative, significantly contributing to the success of the training

program.

The symposium included expert presentations from Mr. J. Rosales and Mr. O. Bouman, who

shared valuable insights into the implementation of the Integrity Protocol. The Integrity

Protocol is a vital component of a broader regional initiative to uphold a high level of

integrity and enhance collaboration among the police forces of Sint Maarten, Aruba,

Curaçao, and the Caribbean Netherlands. By establishing clear, shared protocols, the police

forces aim to:

Increase the quality and transparency of internal investigations.