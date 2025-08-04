Scooter Accident on Airport Road



Early Sunday morning on august 3 rd 2025 just around 1:00 AM, a serious scooter accident took place near the Princess Juliana International Airport. Several police paroles, traffic department and ambulance personnel were dispatch to the location According to preliminary investigation indicated that The rider, who was coming from the Causeway Bridge heading toward Maho lost control near the airport entrance, hit a raised curb, and fell off the scooter.

He suffered a head injury and is currently in the at SMMC. Due to the seriousness of his condition, he will be airlifted abroad for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. The Police urge all scooter and motorcycle riders to be cautious and the needed safety gear.