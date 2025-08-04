KPSM Conducts Island-Wide Safety Controls



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues its ongoing safety controls aimed at improving road safety and public security across the island. Over the past weeks and months, intensified traffic and patrol checks have been carried out at various locations.

During controls conducted from Friday night into Saturday, officers stopped and checked 38 vehicles. Several fines were issued for traffic violations, including driving without a valid driver’s license and reckless driving. Additionally, 14 individuals were stopped and searched in connection with firearm and narcotics-related laws.

As part of this operation, KPSM officers also entered the Cay Bay area, focusing on Aron Jacobs Drive and its surroundings. Several vehicle were control. Officers also took time out to approached several residence of the area and safety tips were shared as part KPSM community safety efforts.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring the general safety of the entire island and will continue these proactive enforcement actions in the future.