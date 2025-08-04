Police Investigate Crash into Win-air Building



Sint Maarten Police Force is investigating an accident that happened just after 11:40 PM on July 30,

2025, on Airport Road. A gray pickup truck hit the front of the Win-air building. The impact caused

damage to both the front of the truck and part of the building’s wall.

Preliminary findings show that the driver lost control coming from the direction of the airport, which

led to the accident. The driver was not at the scene when the police arrived.

KPSM Traffic Department busy investigating this incident, and more details will be released as they

become available.