Protect Your Family. Verify Your Sources. ODM Urges PublicVigilance Against Hurricane Misinformation





The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department,

as the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season moves into its third month (August), it is urging residents to be proactive in identifying and combatting the spread of misinformation and

disinformation throughout the remaining months of the season.

The rise of false and misleading claims on social media platforms for example can create confusion, undermine public trust, and even endanger lives during a storm.

In recent hurricane seasons over the years, we have seen the rapid spread of false narratives such as fabricated images and videos of storm damage, often taken from past events or created with AI, to incite panic or outrage.

The time for preparation is now, and that includes preparing for a storm of false information. A single click or share of an unverified post can have real-world consequences, from delaying evacuations to creating distrust in first responders.

ODM points out that we all have a role to play in ensuring our communities are equipped with accurate, life-saving information.

To help the public navigate the information landscape during a hurricane, ODM recommends the following steps: Trust Official Sources First: Always prioritize information from official and trusted channels.

These include Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS), the official source for weather information forecasts and storm tracks which can be found at: www.meteosxm.com

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM

for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to SXMGOV Facebook Page.

Reputable news organizations are also a source that carry’s official news and information.

Verify Before You Share: If a post seems too dramatic, shocking, or unbelievable, it is likely. Before sharing, ask yourself: Who is the source? Is this an official agency or a

or video has been shared before in a different context using

a reverse image search tool.

Does this information match what official sources are

saying? Always cross-reference against your trusted sources.

Misinformation often preys on fear and anxiety. Be wary of

posts that use highly emotional language or create a sense

of urgency to share immediately.

By taking these simple steps, we can all contribute to a safer

and more informed community.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find

a list of official resources, please visit the Government

website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will

be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness

Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the

following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

For official weather-related information, you can also follow

MDS via their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Here are also official WhatsApp channels: Met Office

WhatsApp Channel:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VajATqK7oQhkHMN8wL

1e

Department of Communication Chat:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/HrVGgS5cn5EDcNicwmidoD

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad

season. Be prepared and ready to take action in the event

of a hurricane threat to the country!