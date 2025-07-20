Uncategorized

Subject: Man arrested for assault and holding girlfriend against her will

3 days ago
Pearl FM

On Tuesday July 15 th 2025, the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) arrested a man with the initials Z.J. for ill-treatment with a weapon and for keeping his girlfriend against her will.
The arrest was made after police received a report that Z.J. had physically assaulted his girlfriend
and prevented her from leaving. A weapon was reportedly involved during the incident.
Z.J. was taken into custody and is being held pending further investigation.
KPSM takes all reports of domestic violence seriously and encourages anyone experiencing
abuse or who knows of similar situations to contact the police.

