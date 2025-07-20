Uncategorized

Subject: KPSM unveils wall of honor in tribute to former chiefs of police during Justice Week.

3 days ago
Pearl FM


As part of Justice Week 2025, the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) proudly unveiled its Wall of Honor on Wednesday July 16 th 2025, in a moving tribute to three local former Chiefs of Police who served St Maarten namely Mr. Walter Kramers, Mr. Rupert Louis Lionel Brown and Mr. Derrick Eddison Holiday who all served as Chiefs of Police of the Sint Maarten Police Force.
The unveiling took place after following a special Justice Week church service, in the presence
of the Governor of St. Maarten his excellency, Mr. Ajamu Baly, honorable Minister of Justice
Ms.Nathalie Tackling, honorable members of Parliament Ms. Veronica Jansen, Ms. Sjamira
Roseburg, Mr. Francisco La Croes, family members of two of the three honored former Chiefs of
Police, colleagues, and invited guests.
The Wall of Honor features the names and portraits of the entire former Chiefs of Police of the
Sint Maarten Police Force, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the growth and
leadership of law enforcement on the island. More than just names and photographs, the Wall
stands as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice, commitment, and years of service to the people of St.
Maarten.
KPSM remains guided by the values established by its past leaders and continues its mission to
serve and protect the community with integrity, professionalism and honor. The Wall of Honor
now stands as a symbol of respect, recognition, and inspiration for all who walk through the halls
of KPSM.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Food Safety and Medicine Storage Tips during the Hurricane Season

3 days ago
Pearl FM
Uncategorized

Subject: Man arrested for assault and holding girlfriend against her will

3 days ago
Pearl FM
Uncategorized

ODM calls on Boat Owners/Mariners to Review HurricaneSeason Preparatory Plans

2 weeks ago
Pearl FM
Uncategorized

CPS: Staying safe this Summer. Stay Hydrated, Apply Sunscreenand be Mindful of Swimming Safety

2 weeks ago
Pearl FM