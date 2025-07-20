Road Works Scheduled for Manjack Tree Drive, Cole Bay starting Monday July 21 st



The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), through the Department of New Works, wishes to inform the general public, and particularly the residents of Manjack Tree Drive, Cole Bay of scheduled road works set to commence on Monday July 21 st , 2025.

As part of the ongoing Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project Secondary Roads, 120 meters of Manjack Tree

Drive will be paved in phases. Work will be executed alternately, maintaining a road width of 2.5 meters

at any given time.

To facilitate these essential road improvements, a half-road closure will be in place on the first 120

meters of Manjack Tree Drive during working hours from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily for approximately

two weeks. Parking will be allowed alongside the road where possible for the full stretch of Manjack

Tree Drive.

Outside of working hours, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. the following morning, the road will be made

accessible to residents at their own risk.

Residents and road users are kindly reminded that during and immediately after the concrete pouring

process, additional inconvenience may be experienced. Access to some properties may be restricted for

safety reasons, except in emergency situations.

Key Information Recap:

 Location: Manjack Tree Drive

 Scope of Work: 120 meters of paving

 Working Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (weekdays)

 Road Closure: Half-road closure on the first 120 meters during working hours

 Parking: Allowed alongside the road where possible

 After Hours Access: Road accessible to residents after 4:00 p.m. at their own risk

 Concrete Pouring Period: Limited access during and after pouring, only emergency access

guaranteed

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience these works may cause and appreciates the

understanding and cooperation of the community as we work towards improving road infrastructure.

For updates or inquiries, please contact the Department of New Works at +1 (721) 542-4292 or email us

at VROMINewWorks@sintmaartengov.org.