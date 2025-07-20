Food Safety and Medicine Storage Tips during the Hurricane Season

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising residents to review their
hurricane emergency supply kit to make sure they have enough
non-perishable food items and necessary medications on hand to
keep for up to a minimum of fourteen days for each family
member after the passing of a hurricane.
Electricity and water could be out for at least that long.
The objective is also to minimize the potential for foodborne
illnesses in the event of a prolonged electricity outage associated
with the passing of a hurricane.
Some medications require refrigeration to keep their strength,
including many liquid drugs. When the electricity is out for a day
or more, throw away any medication that should be refrigerated,
unless the drug’s label says otherwise.
If a life depends on the refrigerated drug, but the medications
have been at room temperature, use them only until a new
supply is available. Replace all refrigerated drugs as soon as
possible. Contact your house doctor or pharmacy for replacement
medications.
Hurricanes not only pose dangers to people’s physical safety, but
also power outages can affect the safety of the food and
medicine people may depend on after an electricity outage.
Steps to be taken before the arrival of a hurricane: Keep an
appliance thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer. An
appliance thermometer will indicate the temperature inside the
refrigerator and freezer in case of a power outage and help
determine the safety of the food.
Make sure the freezer is at 0°F/-17C or below and the refrigerator
is at 40°F/4.4C or below. Freeze containers of water for ice to
help keep food cold in the freezer, refrigerator or coolers after the
electricity goes out.
Freeze refrigerated items such as leftovers, milk and fresh meat
and poultry that you may not need immediately — this helps keep
them at a safe temperature longer. Plan and know where dry ice
and block ice can be purchased.
Have coolers on hand to keep refrigerator food cold if the
electricity will be out for more than four (4) hours. Purchase or
make ice and store in the freezer for use in the refrigerator or in
a cooler. Freeze gel packs ahead of time for use in coolers.
Group food together in the freezer — this helps the food stay cold
longer. Store food on shelves that will be safely out of the way of
contaminated water in case of flooding.
Steps to follow after the hurricane has passed are: Keep the
refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to
maintain the cold temperature. The refrigerator will keep food
safely cold for about four (4) hours if it is unopened. A full freezer
will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if
it is half full) and the door remains closed.
Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish,
soft cheeses, milk, eggs, leftovers, and deli items after four hours
without power. If you’re in doubt, throw it out!
Exercise caution when buying prepared food from restaurants
after the passing of a storm or hurricane!