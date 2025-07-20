Food Safety and Medicine Storage Tips during the Hurricane Season



The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising residents to review their

hurricane emergency supply kit to make sure they have enough

non-perishable food items and necessary medications on hand to

keep for up to a minimum of fourteen days for each family

member after the passing of a hurricane.

Electricity and water could be out for at least that long.

The objective is also to minimize the potential for foodborne

illnesses in the event of a prolonged electricity outage associated

with the passing of a hurricane.

Some medications require refrigeration to keep their strength,

including many liquid drugs. When the electricity is out for a day

or more, throw away any medication that should be refrigerated,

unless the drug’s label says otherwise.

If a life depends on the refrigerated drug, but the medications

have been at room temperature, use them only until a new

supply is available. Replace all refrigerated drugs as soon as

possible. Contact your house doctor or pharmacy for replacement

medications.

Hurricanes not only pose dangers to people’s physical safety, but

also power outages can affect the safety of the food and

medicine people may depend on after an electricity outage.

Steps to be taken before the arrival of a hurricane: Keep an

appliance thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer. An

appliance thermometer will indicate the temperature inside the

refrigerator and freezer in case of a power outage and help

determine the safety of the food.

Make sure the freezer is at 0°F/-17C or below and the refrigerator

is at 40°F/4.4C or below. Freeze containers of water for ice to

help keep food cold in the freezer, refrigerator or coolers after the

electricity goes out.

Freeze refrigerated items such as leftovers, milk and fresh meat

and poultry that you may not need immediately — this helps keep

them at a safe temperature longer. Plan and know where dry ice

and block ice can be purchased.

Have coolers on hand to keep refrigerator food cold if the

electricity will be out for more than four (4) hours. Purchase or

make ice and store in the freezer for use in the refrigerator or in

a cooler. Freeze gel packs ahead of time for use in coolers.

Group food together in the freezer — this helps the food stay cold

longer. Store food on shelves that will be safely out of the way of

contaminated water in case of flooding.

Steps to follow after the hurricane has passed are: Keep the

refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to

maintain the cold temperature. The refrigerator will keep food

safely cold for about four (4) hours if it is unopened. A full freezer

will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if

it is half full) and the door remains closed.

Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish,

soft cheeses, milk, eggs, leftovers, and deli items after four hours

without power. If you’re in doubt, throw it out!

Exercise caution when buying prepared food from restaurants

after the passing of a storm or hurricane!