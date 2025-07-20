Tarmac Expansion Begins at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Airport

The Statia Government announces the start of the tarmac expansion at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Airport. This project represents a strategic investment in the island’s infrastructure and is part of a broader effort to strengthen the capacity, safety, and operational reliability of Statia’s aviation facilities.

The expanded tarmac will provide additional parking space for aircraft, particularly private jets during the peak tourist season, when nearby regional hubs such as Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten experience high traffic volumes. The improvement will also enhance the airport’s ability to support commercial airline activity, facilitating more direct access for residents, visitors, and business travellers.

Beyond its immediate operational benefits, the project contributes to Statia’s positioning as a regional alternative for both commercial and private air traffic. The island’s central location in the Caribbean makes it well-suited to support connections with neighbouring territories and promote regional accessibility.

Construction will begin on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, and is expected to last approximately four months. Work will take place daily between 06:00 AM and 04:00 PM, in close coordination with Airport Operations, the Public Works Department, the Fire Department, and Security. The project will be supervised by NACO (Netherlands Airport Consultants), a leading international consultancy with extensive expertise in airport development and management. Completion is anticipated before Statia Day 2025.

Commissioner Reuben Merkman welcomed this development by stating “This expansion creates space for private jets and commercial aircraft, with competitive landing and parking fees. It’s also a chance for our airport to boost in revenue and activity. I thank all stakeholders who helped make it happen.”

The Statia Government remains committed to building resilient infrastructure that meets present-day needs while enabling future growth. The expansion of the airport tarmac is a key step toward improving operational readiness and supporting the island’s long-term connectivity and development goals.