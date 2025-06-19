Construction firms, Builders and Trenching Contractors must haveStorm-Ready Plans in Place

The Ministry of General Affairs Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is

appealing to the building sector; to have storm-ready plans in

place for quick activation in the event the country is threatened

by a weather system during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Construction activities, trenching and excavation works, are

taking place throughout the country. Building materials and

construction debris laying around could pose a threat in the event

of a storm/hurricane threat to the nation.

Contractors and builders must have a plan in place to secure

building sites before a storm/hurricane strike. This is also

applicable to trenching and excavation contractors.

Building sites must be storm-ready within a 48-hour period before

the arrival of a storm/hurricane.

Contractors, trench/excavation works and home builders during

severe weather are responsible for securing building sites for the

protection of the public, and property.

Materials such as plywood, shingles, zinc, and other construction

materials could become flying missiles capable of impaling zinc

roofs, windows, or anything in its way.

Construction debris can cause severe damage to property and

lead to possible loss of life. Every construction site supervisor

and/or foreman is advised to review their annual hurricane

season plan with respect to what action they will be taking at

their building site whether it’s a small, medium, or large house, or

commercial enterprise project.

As a rule, all building and trench work sites should be kept

organized and clean. Arrange timely pick up of trash (discarded

old zinc, wood etc.) dumpsters, and only keep materials on site

you will utilize during any given week especially bearing in mind

that we are in the hurricane season and keep construction

equipment secure.

All businesses should also see to it that their premises are kept

clean of any materials, objects, garbage as part of a preventative

approach to be storm-ready for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane

season.

Any planned building/construction supply deliveries should be

postponed if there is a storm/hurricane threat to the island within

a 48-hour period.

When a tropical storm or hurricane watch is issued 48-hours

before a system is forecast to hit, remove all scaffolding, and

remove, or safely secure, all building materials and equipment,

and secure cranes and other heavy equipment of this nature.

Sub-contractors should also be alerted to their responsibilities as

well with respect to securing or removing their materials and

equipment.

Stop job processes that will likely become damaged by the

storm/hurricane, such as window installations, house wrap, or

landscaping. Complete those tasks that will likely prevent

damage, such as concrete work, closing in a house, or filling in

foundation excavations.

Follow through with a quick inspection of your building site once

a tropical storm/hurricane watch has been issued for the country.

Do not wait until the last minute to inspect your job site, as you

will need that time to go home and secure your own family

dwelling or office/work yard. Employees will also need time to do

their own personal final storm/hurricane ready preparations.

Once the storm/hurricane is over and the All Clear has been given

by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) headed by the Prime

Minister of Sint Maarten, contractors/builders may return to the

building site for damage assessment inspection and clean-up.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards

and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or

business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government

website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be

able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and

“Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable

for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for

official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

You can also follow weather related news and information as well

as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV

Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of

the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS):

www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page

Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season.

Be prepared!