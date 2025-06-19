Construction firms, Builders and Trenching Contractors must haveStorm-Ready Plans in Place

The Ministry of General Affairs Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is
appealing to the building sector; to have storm-ready plans in
place for quick activation in the event the country is threatened
by a weather system during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.
Construction activities, trenching and excavation works, are
taking place throughout the country. Building materials and
construction debris laying around could pose a threat in the event
of a storm/hurricane threat to the nation.
Contractors and builders must have a plan in place to secure
building sites before a storm/hurricane strike. This is also
applicable to trenching and excavation contractors.
Building sites must be storm-ready within a 48-hour period before
the arrival of a storm/hurricane.
Contractors, trench/excavation works and home builders during
severe weather are responsible for securing building sites for the
protection of the public, and property.
Materials such as plywood, shingles, zinc, and other construction
materials could become flying missiles capable of impaling zinc
roofs, windows, or anything in its way.
Construction debris can cause severe damage to property and
lead to possible loss of life. Every construction site supervisor
and/or foreman is advised to review their annual hurricane
season plan with respect to what action they will be taking at
their building site whether it’s a small, medium, or large house, or
commercial enterprise project.
As a rule, all building and trench work sites should be kept
organized and clean. Arrange timely pick up of trash (discarded
old zinc, wood etc.) dumpsters, and only keep materials on site
you will utilize during any given week especially bearing in mind
that we are in the hurricane season and keep construction
equipment secure.
All businesses should also see to it that their premises are kept
clean of any materials, objects, garbage as part of a preventative
approach to be storm-ready for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane
season.
Any planned building/construction supply deliveries should be
postponed if there is a storm/hurricane threat to the island within
a 48-hour period.
When a tropical storm or hurricane watch is issued 48-hours
before a system is forecast to hit, remove all scaffolding, and
remove, or safely secure, all building materials and equipment,
and secure cranes and other heavy equipment of this nature.
Sub-contractors should also be alerted to their responsibilities as
well with respect to securing or removing their materials and
equipment.
Stop job processes that will likely become damaged by the
storm/hurricane, such as window installations, house wrap, or
landscaping. Complete those tasks that will likely prevent
damage, such as concrete work, closing in a house, or filling in
foundation excavations.
Follow through with a quick inspection of your building site once
a tropical storm/hurricane watch has been issued for the country.
Do not wait until the last minute to inspect your job site, as you
will need that time to go home and secure your own family
dwelling or office/work yard. Employees will also need time to do
their own personal final storm/hurricane ready preparations.
Once the storm/hurricane is over and the All Clear has been given
by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) headed by the Prime
Minister of Sint Maarten, contractors/builders may return to the
building site for damage assessment inspection and clean-up.
The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards
and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or
business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government
website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be
able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and
“Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable
for new residents.
Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for
official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.
You can also follow weather related news and information as well
as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the
Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV
Facebook Page.
For official weather-related information, check out the website of
the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS):
www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page
Facebook.com/sxmweather/
Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season.
Be prepared!