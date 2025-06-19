Community Icon “Porkchop” To Be Honoured in New Philipsburg Mural



Soon, Philipsburg will welcome a three-story mural as part of the growing @ColorMeSXM Philipsburg Art

Walk, initiated by Be The Change Foundation. The large-scale public artwork will be painted by professional street artist Sander van Beusekom from Curaçao. It will pay tribute to community figure Louis “Porkchop” Lambert Richardson, who was chosen through a public voting process.

Earlier this year, Be The Change Foundation launched an open call for community input via social media and email, asking: “Which Philipsburg icon should be honoured on a new mural?” Dozens of names were

submitted, ranging from cultural figures to everyday icons, and after review and a final poll, Porkchop

emerged as the favourite.

Louis “Porkchop” Lambert Richardson grew up at the head of town near the Anglican Church in Philipsburg.

As a child, he got his nickname after a neighbour gave him a rough haircut with Clark’s scissors; one boy said his head looked “chop up,” another added, “like pork.” The name stuck. Porkchop is known for his love of music, sports and carnival. He played saxophone and steel pan with bands like Tanny and the Boys, travelled across the region playing baseball, and coached Little League back home.

He has become a popular face during Carnival, not for flashy feathers, but for his playful, creative costumes made from whatever materials were on hand. Whether showing up as a parrot, Moses, or even a chicken, he brought joy and laughter to the crowds. Through music, mentorship, and kind presence, Porkchop has been a positive force in the lives of many. His name topping the public vote for Philipsburg’s new mural only confirmed what many already knew: Porkchop is a community icon.

The mural will be created by Sander van Beusekom, a Curaçao-based artist and co-founder of Blend Creative Imaging (@blendcuracao). Sander has created striking large-scale works with bold visual storytelling in Curacao and the region. His work for @ColorMeSXM will be his first mural on Sint Maarten. “We have interviewed and consulted with Porkchop and his family to develop the design. The artist will execute the mural on Front Street, near the Methodist Church, between June 26th and July 12th. We encourage the public to see the artist in action and say hello, shares Laura Bijnsdorp, coordinator of the @ColorMeSXM project.

This project is made possible with support from Mondriaan Fonds, the public fund for the promotion of visual arts and cultural heritage in the Netherlands and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Additional sponsors include Kooyman, Seaview Beach Hotel, Holland House Beach Hotel, and WINAIR. “We are very grateful for their support, alongside the support of individuals in the community who lend their time or advice throughout @ColorMeSXM. During previous mural projects, artists received positive energy from passersby, who offered kind words, a cold drink, or a snack. This makes them feel extra appreciated,” says Melanie Choisy, president of Be The Change Foundation.

@ColorMeSXM aims to add colour to the island, promote local art and artists, and invite residents and

visitors to explore the heart of town and 22+ murals through a self-guided art walk. For more information, follow @colormesxm on Instagram and Be The Change Foundation on Facebook. The ‘Philipsburg Art Walk’ map can be downloaded via www.bethechangesxm.com/colormesxm