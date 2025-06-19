HUREX 2025 Concludes. Emergency Response Protocols and Processes Tested



The full-scale live drill Hurricane Exercise 2025 (HUREX 2025), that took place on

Tuesday, June 17, 2025, has concluded with Emergency Support

Functions (ESFs), partners and stakeholders testing their

operational processes and protocols for an emergency response to

an incident.

The drill took place along the Airport Road and Simpson Bay

Lagoon area where the multi-scenario entailed an aircraft carrying

321 passengers and crew crashing into the Simpson Bay Lagoon

after breaching the perimeter fence during landing.

In this multi-event scenario, the ESFs and Emergency Operations

Center (EOC) also had to deal with a vehicle being struck carrying

very important persons (VIPs) which happened when the aircraft

breached the airport grounds and crossed the roadway into the

lagoon.

At the same time a category 5 hurricane was 60-hours away from

making landfall.

Various emergency services and military vehicles, vessels from the

Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the airport as well as personnel

from various governmental and non-governmental entities (e.g.

Red Cross, Windward Islands Emergency Services WIEMS) took

part in the training exercise.

This training exercise was organized to test protocols and

procedures, and preparedness of the national disaster response

system to an incident or natural disaster.

The HUREX exercise included the 10 Emergency Support Functions

(ESFs) of the national disaster system.