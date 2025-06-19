King James Joins VSA’s Mental Health Awareness Campaign

Young local artist Kelvin James—better known by his stage name, King James—has
teamed up with Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug,
and the Ministry of VSA to bring attention to the pressing issue of mental health among
youth. This collaboration marks a significant step towards addressing the mental health
challenges that many young people face today in a manner that young people can relate to.
Mental health is a crucial topic that often remains shrouded in stigma, especially among
adolescents. Many young individuals find it difficult to express their feelings or seek help
due to fear of judgment. King James’s involvement in this campaign is particularly impactful
because his music and platform resonate with the youth. By using his influence, he can
effectively encourage open conversations about mental health, making it easier for young
people to share their experiences and struggles.
“Mental health matters at every age. Nothing in life is perfect, so it’s okay to not be okay.
Don’t keep it bottled up—talk to someone, anyone. You’re never alone.”, stated King
James.
The campaign lead by the Ministry of VSA aims to not only educate students about mental
health but also create a supportive environment where discussions can thrive. It’s essential
for young people to feel safe talking to peers, family members, friends, and teachers about
their emotions and difficulties. The message is clear: it is okay not 2 B Ok: it is okay to talk
about mental health, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.
