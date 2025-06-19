King James Joins VSA’s Mental Health Awareness Campaign

Young local artist Kelvin James—better known by his stage name, King James—has

teamed up with Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug,

and the Ministry of VSA to bring attention to the pressing issue of mental health among

youth. This collaboration marks a significant step towards addressing the mental health

challenges that many young people face today in a manner that young people can relate to.

Mental health is a crucial topic that often remains shrouded in stigma, especially among

adolescents. Many young individuals find it difficult to express their feelings or seek help

due to fear of judgment. King James’s involvement in this campaign is particularly impactful

because his music and platform resonate with the youth. By using his influence, he can

effectively encourage open conversations about mental health, making it easier for young

people to share their experiences and struggles.

“Mental health matters at every age. Nothing in life is perfect, so it’s okay to not be okay.

Don’t keep it bottled up—talk to someone, anyone. You’re never alone.”, stated King

James.

The campaign lead by the Ministry of VSA aims to not only educate students about mental

health but also create a supportive environment where discussions can thrive. It’s essential

for young people to feel safe talking to peers, family members, friends, and teachers about

their emotions and difficulties. The message is clear: it is okay not 2 B Ok: it is okay to talk

about mental health, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.