Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Signs Agreement to Launch Sint Maarten’s First Cell Broadcast Emergency Alert System

In a historic move to strengthen Sint Maarten’s disaster resilience and public safety infrastructure, the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with key telecommunications partners to implement the island’s mass notification system which is Cell Broadcast System (CBS).

The agreement was formalized between the Government of Sint Maarten, Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten (BTP), Radcomm Corporation NV (Flow), and Telem Group of Companies. The project is funded by the World Bank-managed Trust Fund under the Emergency Recovery Project (ERP-1) and coordinated by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

This is the first component in the overall plan on early warning. The second step is formalization of the necessary framework for Early Warning, followed by Banding and Standardized messaging.

“Today marks a milestone for public safety in Sint Maarten,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “The Cell Broadcast System will empower our government to swiftly and reliably communicate life-saving information directly to residents and visitors during emergencies such as hurricanes, earthquakes, or any other natural disaster.”

Unlike conventional messaging systems, CBS delivers alerts instantly to all mobile phones within designated geographic areas, without relying on internet connectivity or pre-registered phone numbers—ensuring reliable communication even when infrastructure is compromised.

“Our people’s safety and preparedness are my administration’s highest priority,” Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina added. “By harnessing this advanced technology, we are strengthening Sint Maarten’s resilience and enhancing our ability to protect lives when it matters most.”

The $650,000 project includes the procurement and installation of hardware and software, training of key stakeholders, and the establishment of the Cell Broadcast Entity (CBE) and Cell Broadcast Center (CBC) at the Government Data Center. Following the first year, the Government will assume full financial responsibility for maintenance and operational costs, estimated at $95,000 annually.

The partnership outlines clear roles:

• Flow and Telem will provide technical assistance and ensure seamless integration across their networks.

• BTP will develop and oversee the regulatory framework.

• The Government ICT Department and Office of Disaster Management will maintain and operate the system.

“This is not just a technological advancement—it’s a leap toward a safer, more prepared Sint Maarten,” said Interim BTP Director Judianne Labega-Hoeve.

“Collaboration among government, telecom providers, and international partners is key to making this vision a reality.”

CBS is a globally recognized emergency alerting platform used in regions vulnerable to natural disasters. It ensures that critical warnings reach the public instantaneously, improving community response and minimizing harm.