“How to Get to the Bridge” Donated to the Sint Maarten Library

Holistic health writer Roseann Rumnit, a proud descendant of Sint Maarten and native of
Aruba, has generously donated her debut book, “How to Get to the Bridge”, to the Sint
Maarten Library and the wider community.
As a certified Health Detoxification Specialist, Rumnit shares her deeply personal journey
to raise awareness about the importance of living intentionally and prioritizing health. Her
book encourages readers to make more conscious lifestyle choices and explores natural
home remedies that supported her through her own health challenges.
“How to Get to the Bridge” is not a substitute for professional medical advice, but rather a
complementary guide that emphasizes wellness through healthy nutrition, hydration, and
holistic practices. The book highlights the value of agricultural awareness, herbal medicine,
detoxification techniques, and traditional remedies that may assist in managing health
concerns and promoting body cleansing.
Featuring brief definitions of health terms, common diseases, recipes, and time-honored
remedies, “How to Get to the Bridge” serves as a practical pocket guide. Rooted in Sint
Maarten’s local traditions, it offers readers accessible self-help insights grounded in
cultural knowledge.
The Sint Maarten Library is honored to support local authors and provide a platform for
their voices. General Manager Marc Marshall, together with library staff, graciously
accepted the donation and proudly added Rumnit’s work to the collection.
The book is now available to the public and represents a valuable addition to the library’s
health and wellness offerings.
The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to inspiring a love for reading and lifelong
learning. Through its diverse collection and community-focused programs, the library
continues to serve as a vital hub for education and cultural enrichment on the island.