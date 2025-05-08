“How to Get to the Bridge” Donated to the Sint Maarten Library



Holistic health writer Roseann Rumnit, a proud descendant of Sint Maarten and native of

Aruba, has generously donated her debut book, “How to Get to the Bridge”, to the Sint

Maarten Library and the wider community.

As a certified Health Detoxification Specialist, Rumnit shares her deeply personal journey

to raise awareness about the importance of living intentionally and prioritizing health. Her

book encourages readers to make more conscious lifestyle choices and explores natural

home remedies that supported her through her own health challenges.

“How to Get to the Bridge” is not a substitute for professional medical advice, but rather a

complementary guide that emphasizes wellness through healthy nutrition, hydration, and

holistic practices. The book highlights the value of agricultural awareness, herbal medicine,

detoxification techniques, and traditional remedies that may assist in managing health

concerns and promoting body cleansing.

Featuring brief definitions of health terms, common diseases, recipes, and time-honored

remedies, “How to Get to the Bridge” serves as a practical pocket guide. Rooted in Sint

Maarten’s local traditions, it offers readers accessible self-help insights grounded in

cultural knowledge.

The Sint Maarten Library is honored to support local authors and provide a platform for

their voices. General Manager Marc Marshall, together with library staff, graciously

accepted the donation and proudly added Rumnit’s work to the collection.

The book is now available to the public and represents a valuable addition to the library’s

health and wellness offerings.

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to inspiring a love for reading and lifelong

learning. Through its diverse collection and community-focused programs, the library

continues to serve as a vital hub for education and cultural enrichment on the island.