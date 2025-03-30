Vulnerabilities in the transition from the Netherlands Antillean guilder to the Caribbean

guilder: warning about money laundering and financial (crime) risks

Sint Maarten and Curaçao are undergoing a historic transition: the introduction of the

Caribbean guilder. With this change, the current Netherlands Antillean guilder will be

replaced by the Caribbean guilder. While this development marks a significant milestone for

the financial landscape of Sint Maarten and Curaçao, this transition also brings considerable

financial (crime) risks. The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS and the

Financial Intelligence Unit Sint Maarten (FIU) emphasize the importance of vigilance and

cooperation to prevent misuse during this transition period.

Transition periods from an old currency to a new one can be vulnerable to money laundering

and financial crime. It is important that all service providers under the supervision of CBCS

and FIU are aware of the risks of misuse of this opportunity. Service providers are advised to

further strengthen their AML/CFT/CFP framework. This means closely monitoring clients’

transaction patterns. The introduction of the Caribbean guilder may present certain risks and

challenges, including: